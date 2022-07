Update at 2:35 p.m.: Traffic has eased up on Highway 108/49 after a pole replacement and a three-vehicle pileup delayed motorists on the roadway, stretching from Jamestown to Sonora. An AT&T crew was putting up a new pole at the intersection of Chabroullian Road, between Wigwam and Golf Links roads, and caused a traffic jam, as the highway was down to one lane with flaggers directing traffic. The slow traffic stretched from the Hurst Ranch in Jamestown to the South Washington Street and Lime Kiln Road intersection in Sonora. To complicate matters further, the CHP also reported a three-vehicle crash right before the Stockton Street off-ramp that caused officers to direct one-way traffic there. No injuries were reported in that pile-up. Traffic is moving freely once again.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO