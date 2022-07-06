Several fires extinguished at RFK Stadium, DC Fire officials say

Firefighters controlled a major emergency fire in Woodland Hills Sunday evening, after a blaze erupted at a vacant warehouse. It took more than 80 Los Angeles Fire Department units just over an hour to knockdown the massive fire, located on N. De Soto Avenue and W. Oxnard Street, which was threatening nearby structures.Due to the nature of the fire, crews were forced to immediately work in defensive mode upon arrival at around 9:10 p.m.By 10:19 p.m., LAFD reported that most of the flames had been contained, though crews remained on scene as some "pockets of fire are difficult to reach with exterior hose lines."No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown at this moment, though LAFD's Arson and Counter-Terrorism Section was called to the scene for investigation.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO