Accidents

Several fires extinguished at RFK Stadium, DC Fire officials say

NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleD.C. Fire & EMS crews extinguished several fires at RFK Stadium on Tuesday evening. The fires were located in "below-grade levels," fire officials said. No injuries were reported. Crews were called to...

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 1

NBC Sports

Fires break out at RFK Stadium

Multiple fires broke out Tuesday at RFK Stadium, the former home of Washington’s NFL team. The DC Fire Department confirmed that there were at least two fires at the stadium, but firefighters put them out and no one was injured. The cause of the fires is being investigated. Washington...
NFL
Sportsnaut

Vacant RFK Stadium catches fire

RFK Stadium, which has sat vacant in Washington, D.C. since its last tenant moved out in 2017, caught fire Tuesday afternoon. D.C. Fire and EMS reported on social media Tuesday that it had “located several fires in below grade levels” of the structure after black smoke was seen rising out of the stadium.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Investigators looking into what caused fires at RFK Stadium

"[The smoke] was trickling up through the stadium out of different pathways. It's a pretty open-air stadium. Where the fire was, it's opened all the way up, so it's going to happen," Fire and EMS Chief John A. Donnelly Sr. told the media, via CBS Sports. "Today with the heat and humidity, the air is dense so it's hard to move smoke out of all the different rooms that are in the basement."
NFL
The US Sun

Shocking new details emerge about ‘monstrous’ Highland Park parade shooter after six killed & 24 hurt

NEW information has emerged about the gunman who opened fire at a Fourth of July parade on Monday morning, killing six people and injuring several others. Witnesses at the parade shared chilling details about the incident in Highland Park and suspected shooter Robert "Bobby" E Crimo III, who was taken into custody after an officer noted him driving.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
The Spun

New Jersey Police Release Details On Tony Siragusa's Death

The NFL world is in mourning following the passing of former defensive tackle and broadcaster Tony Siragusa. Unfortunately, the details on his passing aren't going to make anyone feel better. According to TMZ, police investigating Siragusa's death revealed that he received CPR at a home in Toms River, New Jersey...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
AOL Corp

Man’s hand blown off in Florida fireworks accident, officials say

A man had his hand blown off in a South Florida fireworks accident, forcing first responders to rush the severed body part to the hospital, authorities said Sunday. Dispatchers were called at about 1 a.m. Saturday and told of the mishap near Lauderdale Lakes in unincorporated Broward County, officials said.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS LA

Firefighters knockdown massive fire at Woodland Hills warehouse

Firefighters controlled a major emergency fire in Woodland Hills Sunday evening, after a blaze erupted at a vacant warehouse. It took more than 80 Los Angeles Fire Department units just over an hour to knockdown the massive fire, located on N. De Soto Avenue and W. Oxnard Street, which was threatening nearby structures.Due to the nature of the fire, crews were forced to immediately work in defensive mode upon arrival at around 9:10 p.m.By 10:19 p.m., LAFD reported that most of the flames had been contained, though crews remained on scene as some "pockets of fire are difficult to reach with exterior hose lines."No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown at this moment, though LAFD's Arson and Counter-Terrorism Section was called to the scene for investigation. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC News

Tourist researching California family found dead on hike had to be rescued after getting lost

A Michigan man who wanted to research a California family found dead on a trail in the Sierra National Forest had to be rescued after getting lost, the sheriff's office said. The unidentified hiker was reported missing last Wednesday near Savage Lundy Trail, the same area where John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter, Miju, and their dog were found dead in August.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
Complex

15-Year-Old Killed and 3 Others Injured in Washington, D.C. Shooting

A 15-year-old boy was killed and three adults were injured in a shooting in Washington, D.C. on Sunday at a concert. As USA Today reports, D.C. Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said several hundred people gathered for an “unpermitted event” on Juneteenth called “Moechella.” Officers reportedly attempted to stop the event following a fight and another unspecified “incident” which resulted in the recovery of a firearm. Shortly after, shots were fired among the crowd and four people were hit.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Minnesota

15-year-old crashes car into northern Minnesota restaurant, 2 injured

DORSET, Minn. -- Two people were injured at the end of last month when a 15-year-old girl crashed a car into a restaurant in northern Minnesota.According to the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, she was trying to park her 2014 Dodge Caravan around noon on June 25 when she "accidentally hit the accelerator" instead of the brake.The car sped up and hit the side of Dorset House Restaurant. Two people inside the building received head, leg, and chest injuries when the car crashed through the wall.They were taken to a hospital, and their condition is unknown.The crash is under investigation.
NBC Sports

Demolition of RFK Stadium to be completed by 2023 after fires

RFK Stadium, the longtime home of the Commanders, Nationals and D.C. United, is expected to be demolished by the end of next year. Events DC, the city's events and sports authority, released a statement on Wednesday providing an update on RFK Stadium's eventual teardown after the stadium caught on fire Tuesday afternoon.
NFL

