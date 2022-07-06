ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Ryobi’s Monster Sale Is Still on at Home Depot

By Hank O'Hop
The Drive
The Drive
 2 days ago

Team Green will give you a free tool with the purchase of a deeply discounted battery and charger set.

I know you're trying to get your head on straight after the holiday weekend, but don't stress over it. Might as well just throw in the towel and sleepwalk through the remainder of the week. You can will your circuits to come to life Monday. Until then, you've got Ryobi Days to keep your mind occupied.

There's no better time to take a crack at Ryobi's affordable yet impressive lineup. Right now, you can snag a select Ryobi tool for free with the purchase of Ryobi's 18-volt lithium-ion battery and charger kit at Home Depot. The kit itself is already discounted 51 percent, bringing the price down to $99. You can also double down on the good stuff with Ryobi's High-Performance Starter Kit. It lets you pick a free tool from an upgraded list.

Check them out soon. You have until July 24 to take Team Green for a spin.

