Baylor Bears Drop GLOBL JAM Opener to Italy, 88-77

Keyonte George pours in 32 points in United States loss

The Baylor Bears men’s basketball team fell to Italy, 88-77, in opening pool play action of the inaugural GLOBL JAM tournament in Toronto on Tuesday afternoon.

Keyonte George led the way for the Bears in the United States loss, pouring in 32 points (leading all scorers) along with four assists and two rebounds.

Dale Bonner chipped in with 14 points, four assists and one rebound.

Caleb Lohner, meanwhile, led the Bears in rebounds with eight; he also garnered seven points in Tuesday's loss.

Baylor was down 50-36 at halftime, and although the Bears outscored Italy 41-38 in the second half, it was too little, too late by the time the final buzzer sounded.

Baylor shot 39 percent from the field, 36 percent from beyond the arc and 72 percent from the free-throw line.

Italy, meanwhile, shot 49 percent from the field, 34 percent on three-pointers and 61 percent from the free-throw line.

Italy also out-rebounded Baylor 45-32, out-scored the Bears in the paint 45-20 and had 24 assists compared to 13 assists for the Bears.

The biggest glaring difference in stats came on blocks, as Italy blocked 11 shots compared to just one block by Baylor.

The Bears return to the hardwood for game two of pool play in a matchup against Canada on Wednesday, July 6 at 8 p.m. Central Time.

All GLOBL JAM tournament games will air live on ESPN-Plus in the United States.

