OKC Thunder Girls, O-City Dance Crew Holding Auditions This Weekend

Oklahoma City-based chef Jonathon Stranger will appear on the Food Network’s “Guy's Grocery Games” Wednesday. This is Stranger's third time on the show after winning the competition in his previous appearances. He's playing on behalf of local nonprofit A Chance for Change.
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City barbecue favorite is closing its doors at the end of July because inflation has taken its toll. They are closing their doors after almost nine years in OKC. "Just staffing, inflation, the economy, we just can't keep up with the times," said Tiffany...
While some parts of Oklahoma City saw rain and hail Friday, other areas suffered high wind damage. Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the scene Friday of a southeast OKC neighborhood that saw serious damage. News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne described the southeast OKC event as a microburst, which...
This week we continue with our efforts to bring you the superstars of U.S. real estate. Once again, we’re refining a more objective and quantifiable method. Focusing on Oklahoma City, Oklahoma is presenting us with some new problems, and insights, since this region is a particularly competitive and dynamic market given the economic outlook.
Some much-needed rain is falling across Friday afternoon and evening across Oklahoma City. According to News 9 Storm Trackers Val and Amy Castor, they reported seeing quarter-sized hail and 60 mile-per-hour winds in addition to the rainfall late Friday afternoon near Yukon. More rain is expected to come from western...
A popular barbecue restaurant in Oklahoma will be closing its doors at the end of July after nine years despite being a favorite spot for locals. Backdoor Barbecue, a beloved Oklahoma City institution, is closing its doors at the end of July. On the 31st, the popular barbecue restaurant will be serving its last meals to the Oklahoma City community.
NORMAN, Okla. — On May 20, 2013, an EF-5 tornado leveled the town of Moore. The two-mile-wide stretch of destruction left hundreds injured and killed 24, including several children when a school collapsed. Oklahomans did what they do best and jumped in to help. Country music star, Toby Keith,...
A new bar and restaurant is opening up Friday along Northwest Expressway near Meridian called the Back Porch. It will offer lunch and dinner options every day of the week with brunch being served from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. There will be a full service...
Yukon officials said a fireworks malfunction caused a small explosion Monday night at the city's Freedom Fest. The explosion comes a day after OKC's fireworks show malfunctioned at Scissortail Park, injuring three people. The City of Yukon released a statement saying, in part, it ended the fireworks show "to ensure...
NORMAN, Okla. — A popular restaurant along Interstate 35 in Norman is temporarily closed after a small fire on the building's roof early Wednesday morning. Ted's Café Escondido officials said in a news release that an equipment fire started Wednesday morning. The restaurant was already closed, and officials said the Norman Fire Department quickly contained the flames.
A grass fire Tuesday came dangerously close to family homes. A black line in the backyard shows just how close Tonya Davidson’s home came to disaster. “The big ball of fire that y’all took a picture of? It was that big, monstrous, and I was standing right here with the water hose, thinking I was going save it,” Davidson said.
Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire Friday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. The fire started in a home near South Agnew Avenue and Southwest 51st Street. The cause of the fire is unknown. This is a developing story.
An El Reno man has been identified after he was found dead Thursday at a Major County oilfield. Medical personnel said they found Jerry Pollard just before 9 a.m. at a swab rig location approximately six miles outside of Fairview. Authorities said Pollard, an employee of Orco Service, LLC, died...
OKLAHOMA CITY — A damaged Oklahoma City church is finally set to be torn down and the debris cleared. Last July, the building on Northwest 30th Street and Hudson Avenue caught fire. "It's a huge eye sore. It's a health hazard. It's a safety hazard," said Katie Rutledge, who...
The Ted's Café Escondido will reopen Wednesday after a small equipment fire spread to the roof. No one was in the restaurant when it happened, according to management. The restaurant's management team has said that the restaurant is set to reopen at 4 p.m.
A man has been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened Thursday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City Police confirm. Police said Eric Butler, 51, shot Otis Butler, 48, after an altercation at a residence near Northwest 63rd Street and North Meridian Avenue, which is just south of the Northwest Expressway.
A man has been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened Sunday evening in southwest Oklahoma City, according to Oklahoma City Police. Police said they responded to a multi-vehicle crash that involved a stolen vehicle near Southwest 59th Street and South Western Avenue. The driver of the stolen vehicle,...
