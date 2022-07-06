ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Tony Khan on combined WWE/AEW supershow: ‘It’s not crazy’

By Nick Tylwalk
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Peham_0gWSbPun00

Talk about taking the Forbidden Door to its logical extreme.

AEW head honcho Tony Khan appeared recently on The Ringer’s The Masked Man Show , to discuss his booking style, the AEW arrival of Claudio Castagnoli , and more. On the topic of working with other promotions, however, Khan went for the gusto and said he’d even consider what to many wrestling fans would be the impossible dream: doing a joint supercard with WWE (h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription).

“I’m not sure that’s going to happen, but I would be open to talking about that kind of thing,” Khan said. “It’s not crazy, but it’s a bold prediction.”

It’s easy to see the appeal from AEW’s side. Though Khan has spoken about the logistical difficulties of putting on the recent Forbidden Door event in conjunction with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, many of those were geographical. That wouldn’t be the case in a hypothetical WWE joint card, and pulling it off would cement AEW as a major player on the same level as the top pro wrestling promotion in the world.

But it’s harder to see the benefit from WWE’s side when the company is already atop its industry. A rising tide may indeed lift all boats, but how much does it lift the one that’s already the biggest? It would take a massive shift in the WWE approach to potential competition, which generally is to simply act like it doesn’t exist.

In the words of undisputed WWE champion Roman Reigns , it’s rare to see the company even acknowledge AEW, much less want to work together. Perhaps a post-Vince McMahon version of the promotion would see things differently, though despite his most recent controversy , it doesn’t appear he’s planning on leaving the business any time soon.

Still, Forbidden Door opened the eyes of many wrestling observers to what’s possible when two companies collaborate, so the idea of WWE and AEW joining forces for a show isn’t quite as zany as it would have seemed even a few months back. And at the very least, it’s great to know that Khan is up for it, because it’s fair to say a lot of fans would be too.

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Wrestler Corroborates Vince McMahon Rape Allegation

Back in 1992, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was accused of rape by the first-ever female WWF/WWE referee, Rita Chatterton, and those accusations have resurfaced in the wake up the controversy currently surrounding McMahon and his company. Now, a former WWE wrestler has corroborated Chatterton’s story. In a new article by Abraham Riesman with New York Magazine’s Intelligencer, Leonard Inzitari (ring name Mario Mancini) backs up Chatterton’s claim that McMahon assaulted her.
WWE
PWMania

News on Chris Jericho and the Ruby Soho Attack Segment on AEW Dynamite

In a backstage segment from this week’s AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho gave Tay Conti the go-ahead to attack Ruby Soho and break her arm. As seen in the video down below, Tony Schiavone was interviewing Eddie Kingston in the ring while he was expressing his desire to still taste Chris Jericho’s blood. The Jericho Appreciation Society (Conti, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, and Matt Menard) then appeared on the big screen with Jericho. Soho was being forced to stand near an open back door on a white SUV.
WWE
PWMania

Why Bryan Danielson’s Absence From AEW Is Said to Be “Very Concerning”

Bryan Danielson is currently out of action with AEW, and when it was reported that he couldn’t travel to an event, there was early concern about the seriousness of Danielson’s condition. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com expressed worry over the situation on Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer said:. “I’m very...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Another AEW Star’s Injury Confirmed

It’s unfortunate but a number of performers throughout the wrestling world are currently out of action due to injury. Recently Santana, Ortiz and Eddie Kingston teamed up with the Blackpool Combat Club to take down the Jericho Appreciation Society in a Blood and Guts match, but Santana was injured in the process.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Khan
wrestlinginc.com

Griff Garrison Comments On Working With MJF In AEW

Though MJF may not be in the good graces of some at AEW, others have had rather positive experiences with the self-proclaimed Salt of the Earth. While on “TheA2theK Wrestling Show,” one half of AEW tag team the Varsity Blondes, Griff Garrison, commented on working with MJF while in AEW.
WWE
Popculture

AEW's Jeff Hardy Arrested on Multiple Charges

Jeff Hardy has been arrested again. According to Marc Middleton of Wrestling Headlines, the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and former WWE star was arrested in Volusia County, Florida on Sunday night. He was booked on charges of Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense within 10 Years. As of this writing, Hardy is incarcerated at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona, Beach, Florida, and is scheduled to appear in court on June 14.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
stillrealtous.com

Top AEW Star Expected To Be Out Of Action For A While

Unfortunately there are a number of stars in professional wrestling who have been forced to sit on the sidelines over the last few months due to injury. Adam Cole last competed at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view a few weeks ago, but Cole reportedly suffered a concussion during the fatal four way for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.
WWE
ComicBook

Tony Khan Confirms Wrestler Injury From AEW Blood and Guts

Tony Khan was on Busted Open Radio this week and addressed Santana's status following last week's Blood and Guts match. The tag team wrestler was mere moments removed from entering the cage before hitting an Uranage that caused his knee to buckle. He spent the remainder of his time in the match up against the cage wall and was quietly helped up the entrance ramp as the match continued. Claudio Castagnoli won the match for his team, but Santana was obviously absent as they celebrated on the cage's roof.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Wwe Aew#Wwe Lrb#Wrestling Inc#New Japan
411mania.com

Details On Vince McMahon’s Reaction To Allegations and WWE Board Investigation

As reported earlier today, The Wall Street Journal published a new report that Vince McMahon paid $12 million in hush money to four different women to cover up allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity. This was a more detailed report following news that McMahon stepped down as CEO and Chairman of WWE pending an investigation from the Board of Directors. Fightful Select has details on McMahon’s reaction to the investigation against him.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

AEW Star Reportedly Expected To Be Cut From The Roster

In recent months All Elite Wrestling has been parting ways with talents as the company has let several contracts expire, and it looks like Colt Cabana was almost cut. Fightful Select reports that as far back as March there was talk among talent that there was an internal uproar over the idea of AEW not renewing Colt Cabana’s contract. Many people on the roster assumed that Cabana’s deal not being renewed was due to his contentious relationship with CM Punk.
WWE
PWMania

Vince McMahon – WWE SmackDown Latest, Update on Vince Meeting John Cena

As of this afternoon, about 3 p.m. ET, Vince McMahon still hadn’t made it to the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas for tonight’s SmackDown taping. The Wall Street Journal reported this morning that Vince had given more than $12 million in “hush money” to four women over the years, including a former WWE wrestler. As of yet, it is unknown if Vince will work the taping.
FORT WORTH, TX
PWMania

What Claudio Castagnoli Said to Tony Khan After the AEW Blood and Guts Match

Claudio Castagnoli joining the business was discussed by AEW President Tony Khan in an interview with NYPost.com. “Claudio said after the Blood and Guts match, he came back to me and said ‘I could not of had a better first week. I could not have imagined any place I’ve ever been enjoying it more than I do here. The first week I’ve had is something I’ll remember the rest of my life.’ He was very grateful. He was very happy.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Note On WWE Promoting Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar as The Final Match Between The Two

WWE has been promoting the match at Summerslam between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns as the final encounter between the two. However, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that while there has been a promotional push that this the last match between Reigns and Lesnar, not everyone believes that backstage. It’s not believed to be official because it’s possible WWE will feel it needs that combination again.
WWE
PWMania

Vince McMahon Expected to Meet John Cena Following WWE SmackDown

John Cena will meet with WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon this week. In the next months, Cena will start filming the second season of HBO Max’s The Peacemaker in Vancouver, BC. According to a recent report from Fightful Select, McMahon will travel from Fort Worth, Texas, to Vancouver when WWE SmackDown on FOX ends.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Gives Updates On Plans For Canadian And UK AEW Tours

AEW has so far been restricted to producing shows in the United States of America since its inception, partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down the world during the promotion’s second year of operation. However, as the global situation continues to ease, AEW President Tony Khan has revealed some further details about potential future tours overseas — particular in the United Kingdom and Canada.
WWE
Gamespot

Hey WWE And AEW: Your PPV Preshows Have A Serious Problem

Wrestling has come a long way the past 20 years--the post-WCW era. There was the rise of the independent scene, which created a new generation of wrestling stars, and in turn, those wrestlers populated some of the more popular promotions like Ring of Honor and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, creating this bustling underground scene throughout the 2000s and 2010s. However, in 2019, a few of New Japan's and ROH's most-popular wrestlers left their companies to create something new: All Elite Wrestling.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Was Vince McMahon Present At Talent Meeting Before WWE MITB?

As reported earlier, WWE Interim CEO & Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon and Paul “Triple H” Levesque addressed talents in a meeting prior to the July 2 Money in the Bank premium live event in Las Vegas, NV. PWInsider described it as a “rah rah” meeting held to convey the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Confirms Latest PPV Buy Rate For AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door

AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door is the first Pay-Per-View event that featured stars from both companies, with some NJPW and AEW stars facing off against each other and others teaming up to face their enemies. While on “Busted Open Radio”, the owner of AEW, Tony Khan, confirmed what the buy...
WWE
Yardbarker

AEW’s Chris Jericho details surviving a pulmonary embolism

Chris Jericho has opened up about the medical issue he experienced in late 2021. Speaking on an episode of Talk Is Jericho, he detailed being diagnosed with and overcoming a pulmonary embolism. "I did have a what is called a pulmonary embolism back in December 7, I believe, of 2021...
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

127K+
Followers
172K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy