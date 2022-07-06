ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

Forty Ladies STRONG, Ridgefield Women's Flag Football League Completes Third Season!

hamlethub.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRidgefield Women’s Flag Football league, the first of its kind in the state, completed its third season last week with smiles and lots of high-fives!. “Such fun, I can’t wait to play again next year,” a first-year player boasted. Linda Queenan, who has been part...

news.hamlethub.com

NewsTimes

Stamford Stars 12U team wins New England Regionals

The Stamford Stars 12U Red softball team are the queens of New England. The Stars defeated the Londonderry (NH) Lightning 8-0 in the championship game of the New England Regional played in New Hampshire Sunday night. “The kids were thrilled,” Stars coach Karen Cella said. “They did this together as...
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Girl Scouts Earn Gold Awards, Honored at State-wide Ceremony

Three Ridgefield Girl Scouts – Angelina Cerulli, Caroline McGrath and Sofia Schaffer have earned the Gold Award, the highest leadership award in Girl Scouting. They were recognized at a state-wide ceremony on June 5th in Hamden, CT. This year’s Gold Award projects represented a diverse range of issues.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Bethel Resident Hannah Nohai Named to SUNY Cortland President's List Spring 2022

Hannah Nohai of Bethel was one of 652 SUNY Cortland students who earned President's List honors for the spring 2022 semester. Nohai is studying Inclusive Childhood Education. To qualify for the President's List, students must earn a grade of A- or better in each of their classes while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more.
BETHEL, CT
hamlethub.com

What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Suzanne Brennan

Enjoying summer days close to home, at events and venues unique to your hometown, are some of the most memorable experiences in life (plus, you can get cozy in your own bed at the end of a fun-filled day). Our series “What makes you crack a smile” puts a spotlight...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Jackson Taylor Plays Hero in Win over Valley

Westerners’ second baseman Jackson Taylor made a leaping grab to steal a go-ahead single in the top of the tenth, and he followed that up with a two-out walk-off single through the right side of the infield to give Danbury a 10-9 victory over Valley. In this 3-hour and...
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Milford Residents Named to University of Hartford Honors Lists

The University of Hartford is pleased to announce the following Milford residents have been named to the President's Honors List and the Dean's List for Spring 2022. On our 350-acre campus alongside Connecticut's capital city, approximately 5,000 undergraduate and 1,500 graduate students from 48 states and countries come together for a common purpose: to collaborate across different disciplines, diversify perspectives, and broaden worldviews.
MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield High School earns distinction as Red, White & Blue School

Ridgefield High School earned the distinction of being a Red, White & Blue School! The CT DOE initiative aims “to promote the importance of civic involvement among Connecticut students of all ages. Schools that participate develop civics programs and classes that are innovative and informative.”. The Red, White &...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Horizons at SHU and SHU Community Theatre Partner on Summer Experience for Kids

FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Sacred Heart University’s chapter of Horizons National, a nonprofit organization that promotes equity in education, will bring underserved children to the big stage this summer through a collaboration with the SHU Community Theatre on the Post Road in Fairfield. The state Department of Education recently awarded Horizons...
FAIRFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Redding residents named to the Dean's List at Hamilton College

Congratulations to the Redding residents who were named to the Dean's List at Hamilton College for the spring 2022 semester:. Ella Gaspar, a May graduate, majored in public policy at Hamilton. Molly Healey, a May graduate, majored in neuroscience at Hamilton. To be named to the Dean's List, a student...
REDDING, CT
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- July 7, 2022

(Above) Matt Stone of Black Hall Outfitters prepares to release one of many large stripers he’s landed recently. (@sunrisekayakfishing) Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that we have hit a bit of a transition period, with water temperatures rising and some of the larger striped bass starting to move out of the river and set up on out front structure. There are still some bass to be had in the river, especially if you can locate the bunker schools which have thinned out, but drifting eels on the inshore reefs are starting to produce better. GT eels fished on a light jighead has also been a strong producer during the dawn/dusk hours. There doesn’t seem to be a big difference between the incoming or the outgoing tide, if you find some moving water, you should be able to find some bass.
CONNECTICUT STATE
hamlethub.com

10th Annual Miles for a Mission Race to Benefit New Covenant Center

St. Francis Episcopal Church in North Stamford (2810 Long Ridge Rd) is having its 10th annual 5K Miles for a Mission Race to benefit New Covenant Center of Stamford. Runners/walkers can participate virtually (Sept 19 – 25) or in-person (9 AM on Sept 25). Dogs are welcome, especially to Dogapalooza! To register ($30/person) and/or to donate, visit https://runsignup.com/mfm.
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Sean Connelly

Enjoying summer days close to home, at events and venues unique to your hometown, are some of the most memorable experiences in life (plus, you can get cozy in your own bed at the end of a fun-filled day). Our series “What makes you crack a smile” puts a spotlight...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Milford Farm to Close for Summer Season Amid Labor, Supply Issues

A Milford farm will be closing for the summer season because of labor and supply issues. Robert Treat Farm announced that they'll be closed starting Monday, July 25. "This was a very hard decision as we have been impacted by labor and supply issues," the farm said on Facebook. The...
MILFORD, CT

