Wausau, WI

Wausau Legion baseball defeats D.C. Everest in another walk-off win

By Shereen Siewert
 2 days ago
Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – For the third time in less than a week, the Wausau Post 10 American Legion baseball team grabbed a walk-off victory.

After earning last at-bat wins against Wisconsin Rapids on June 30 and Oshkosh last Friday, the Bulldogs were at it again on Tuesday as Wyatt Stahel’s bases-loaded fielder’s choice in the eight inning led to the winning run scoring in a 5-4 win over D.C. Everest at Athletic Park.

Jesse Osness walked, Jacob Hamann was hit by a pitch, and Lane Juedes had an infield single to load the bases in the bottom of the seventh. Stahel hit a grounder that the D.C. Everest shortstop threw home to attempt to cut down the lead runner, but it was late, giving Wausau the victory.

Cole Osness picked up the pitching win, allowing one run in four innings of relief with four strikeouts. Nate Woehlert started for Wausau, giving up three unearned runs in four innings.

Wes Schneider had two hits and an RBI, and Woehlert and Jesse Osness each drove in runs as well for the Bulldogs.

With the win, Wausau remains in first place in the Wisconsin Valley Legion League with an 8-1 record and improves to 15-8 overall. D.C. Everest is now 1-9 in league play.

Wausau hosts Plover on Wednesday.

