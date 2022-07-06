Highland Park shooter flagged as ‘clear and present danger’ by police in 2019

The suspect of the Highland Park mass shooting, Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, 21, who killed seven people and wounded dozens, was flagged by police as a “clear and present danger” in 2019.

Illinois Police said that between 2020 and 2021 Crimo was able to clear state-required background checks to purchase firearms on at least four separate occasions, reported FoxNews .

According to a statement from Illinois State Police posted on Twitter , “In September 2019, ISP received a Clear and Present Danger report on the subject from the Highland Park Police Department. The report was related to threats the subject made against his family.”

When police arrived at the home and asked Crimo if he felt like harming himself or others, he said no.

Additionally when entering the home police found knives kept in Crimo’s closet that his father later said were his own and were being kept in the closet for safekeeping. The knives were later returned to the father.

The statement continued to say that police made no arrests in the incident and no one, including family, was willing to move forward on a complaint nor did they subsequently provide information on threats or mental health that would have allowed law enforcement to take additional action.

“Additionally, no Firearms Restraining Order was filed, nor any order of protection,” ISP said according to FoxNews.

In the statement, ISP said, “At the time of the September 2019 incident, the subject did not have a FOID card to revoke or a pending FOID application to deny.”

Then in December of 2019, at the age of 19, Crimo applied and successfully obtained a FOID card, sponsored by his father, therefore at the time of the FOID application review in January 2020, there was an insufficient basis to establish a clear and present danger and deny the FOID application.

Crimo passed four separate background checks when purchasing firearms on June 9, 2020, July 18, 2020, July 31, 2020, and September 20, 2021, through the Firearms Transaction Inquiry Program which includes the federal National Instant Criminal Background Check System, according to an ISP statement.

“The only offense included in the individual’s criminal history was an ordinance violation in January 2016 for possession of tobacco,” the statement continued.

“ISP has no mental health prohibitor reports submitted by healthcare facilities or personnel.”

According to FoxNews, police said that before the September 2019 incident, they did respond to an attempted suicide in April that same year.

