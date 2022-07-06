West Virginia woman struck by lightning in her kitchen

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman was struck by lightning in her kitchen in Lincoln County on Tuesday.

Lincoln County dispatchers say this happened around 12:40 p.m.

They say it happened on Laurel Fork in Lincoln County.

Dispatchers say she was taken to the hospital, but her condition is unknown at this time.

Medical personnel responded to the scene.

