ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman struck by lightning in her kitchen

By Isaac Taylor
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AyUGM_0gWSZbYN00

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman was struck by lightning in her kitchen in Lincoln County on Tuesday.

Lincoln County dispatchers say this happened around 12:40 p.m.

Horse fatally shot in Mingo County, deputies searching for suspect

They say it happened on Laurel Fork in Lincoln County.

Dispatchers say she was taken to the hospital, but her condition is unknown at this time.

Medical personnel responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 6

Huck Wratchford
2d ago

My one grandma an my one grandpap was struck grandpap was setting in a chair next to the window an it came in an hit the chair an my grandma was ironing cloths back many years ago it came in an it followed the zipper on her dress didn't hurt either one

Reply
2
Tom Booth
2d ago

Was she doing dishes? Did the lightening just come thru the window? I would like a little more information.

Reply(1)
3
Related
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia’s weirdest town names

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mountain State has some unique place names, including international ones, ones that are just impossible to pronounce and some that are just plain weird. It would be almost impossible to compile all of the strange place names in the state, but here’s a list...
POLITICS
WVNS

West Virginia State Police identify man killed yesterday

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia State Police released the identity and circumstances surrounding the shooting yesterday, July 6, at the intersection of Crossroads Mall and Rt. 19. West Virginia State Police have confirmed the man’s identity as Matthew Scott Jones, 36, of Culpeper, Virginia. Today, July 7, WVSP have made their official report […]
WBOY 12 News

VA man identified as Beckley chase and shootout suspect

UPDATE JULY 7 4:37 P.M. — The man killed during an alleged shootout with police in Raleigh County has been identified as Matthew Scott Jones, 36, of Culpeper, Virginia. ORIGINAL JULY 7 10:41 A.M. — BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office closed a day of investigation on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, after a police shootout in Beckley.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
police1.com

Video: Armed man shot, killed along highway after pursuit

BECKLEY, W. Va. — An unidentified man was shot and killed by law enforcement officers Wednesday morning near the Crossroads Mall in Beckley. The West Virginia State Police and the Raleigh County Sheriff's Department, who were on the scene for several hours, have not released any information about the incident.
BECKLEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Virginia#Horse#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc#Wtrf
WOWK 13 News

Man shot in leg in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man was shot in the leg in Charleston Wednesday night. Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 9:45 p.m. According to the Charleston Police Department, the man went to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police say he was shot near West Side Middle School. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Interstate 64 bridge on schedule to open to traffic this fall in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Construction of a new bridge on Interstate 64 is on schedule to open to traffic this fall, the West Virginia Department of Transportation said.The 1,400-foot Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge is part of a project to replace the current bridge over the Kanawha River between Nitro and St. Albans.The bridge is part of a $225 million project to widen I-64 to six lanes. It includes replacing the existing bridge and five others between Nitro and U.S. 35, the agency said.Cost of the bridge project is about $34.6 million.Construction of a second bridge, at a cost of about $18 million, is to start this fall and be finished by summer 2025.Ultimately, westbound traffic will use the new bridge, while the rebuilt existing bridge will be for eastbound traffic, the department said.
CHARLESTON, WV
AccuWeather

Ohio town under state of emergency after likely tornado

A potential tornado ripped through southwestern Ohio on Wednesday as severe thunderstorms rumbled through the region, resulting in a state of emergency declaration after injuries and damage were reported. The severe weather occurred one day after a harmful derecho event ripped through the northern Plains and Midwest. At roughly 3...
OHIO STATE
Hinton News

Gov. Justice debuts Capitol Circle as newest route of West Virginia's Mountain Rides program

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice held a ceremony to announce the newest scenic route of the Mountain Rides program – Capitol Circle – a scenic loop that will take travelers along Route 60 East through the southern portion of the state. Capitol Circle marks the second route of the West Virginia Mountain Rides program, a collaborative partnership between the West Virginia Department of Transportation and the West Virginia Department of Tourism to designate and promote the Mountain State’s most scenic country roads. “This is a great day and a wonderful announcement,” Gov. Justice said. “I absolutely want to welcome...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

More details emerge after Beckley police chase and shootout

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office closed a day of investigation on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 after a police shootout in Beckley. West Virginia State Police stated that on Wednesday, July 6 at 9:47 A.M. calls came in for an armed suspect leaving a crash scene on Dry […]
WSAZ

Man shot near middle school

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was shot Wednesday night in the area of West Side Middle School in Charleston, according to the Charleston Police Department. Officers say the victim walked into CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police say the man is...
CHARLESTON, WV
fox29.com

Dramatic photos show tree burning from inside after lightning strike in Ohio

RIDGEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio - Lightning from this week’s severe storms struck a large tree in Ohio, creating an eerie-looking result as the tree burned from the inside. Firefighters were called early Tuesday to the tree fire in the rural Ridgeville Township, located about 45 miles southwest of Toledo. The Ridgeville Township Volunteer Fire Department shared photos of the tree, which showed glowing, red-hot flames spiraling up the trunk — while the outer branches appeared green and seemingly unaffected.
TOLEDO, OH
WSAZ

Driver loses control, vehicle crash lands in fast-food drive-thru

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two elderly women were transported to the hospital after an accident Friday in the drive-thru lane at a fast-food restaurant. Officials say the driver was traveling near CVS along Route 60 when she lost control. Emergency crews reported the SUV hit a yellow metal fence...
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
clayconews.com

KENTUCKY STATE POLICE MOREHEAD POST 8 TRAFFIC CHECKPOINT ANNOUNCEMENTS

(July 7, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police, Post 8 Morehead on Wednesday July 6, 2022 announced the final traffic and criminal activity report for June 2022. During June, Post 8 personnel issued 1,272 total citations. Of those citations:. 31 were for DUI. 227 were for Speeding,. 229 for...
MOREHEAD, KY
WBOY 12 News

Police chase ends in shootout near Beckley

UPDATE (July 6, 2022, 1:57 p.m.) — According to 59News’s crews on the scene, all roads are opened and the scene is now cleared. UPDATE (July 6, 2022, 12 p.m.) — Following a street closure between Crossroads mall and Route 19 in Bradley a chase began in Raleigh County, proceeded to Fayette County, and finally […]
BECKLEY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman arrested after saying “This is ‘Jackass, This is kick a kid.” and dropkicking child on video

A Huntington woman was arrested for child abuse after she videotaped herself kicking a minor and causing bruises. According to the criminal complaint, Staci Lynn Burgy, 28, of Cabell County, was at a Huntington residence when someone filmed her saying “This is ‘Jackass.’ This is kick a kid.” She then allegedly jumps into the air and kicked the child in the side, also known as a dropkick.
wajr.com

State trooper charged with on-duty DUI, fired

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A trooper with the West Virginia State Police has been terminated following a alcohol-related incident while on duty. Reports indicate troopers were investigating a crash in Elkins along U.S. Route 219 and found a 2017 Ford Explorer that was involved on South Kerns Avenue. Police determined the Explorer was the state-issued police vehicle of Kaja Tenney, 26.
ELKINS, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

46K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy