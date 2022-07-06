West Virginia woman struck by lightning in her kitchen
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman was struck by lightning in her kitchen in Lincoln County on Tuesday.
Lincoln County dispatchers say this happened around 12:40 p.m.
They say it happened on Laurel Fork in Lincoln County.
Dispatchers say she was taken to the hospital, but her condition is unknown at this time.
