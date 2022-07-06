Felton Fire Protection District responds to a deck collapse

FELTON, Calif.(KION)- On Monday evening a deck collapsed causing four people to be injured in the area of Hillcrest Drive.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene. When they arrived the victims were no longer trapped in the deck but were still injured. An air ambulance was requested due to the extent of the injuries but could not respond due to weather conditions.

Two patients had to be taken to the hospital and one was transported to an outdoor trauma center.