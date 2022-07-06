ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Felton, CA

Felton Fire Protection District responds to a deck collapse

By Taryn Mitchell
KION News Channel 5/46
 2 days ago
FELTON, Calif.(KION)- On Monday evening a deck collapsed causing four people to be injured in the area of Hillcrest Drive.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene. When they arrived the victims were no longer trapped in the deck but were still injured. An air ambulance was requested due to the extent of the injuries but could not respond due to weather conditions.

Two patients had to be taken to the hospital and one was transported to an outdoor trauma center.

KTVU FOX 2

San Jose mobile home fire sparked by bathroom fan

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A fire broke out early Wednesday morning at a mobile home near in San Jose near the Santa Clara County fairgrounds and was likely sparked by an overheated bathroom electrical fan, firefighters said. Fire crews were called to the scene on Umbarger Road at 4:40 a.m.
SAN JOSE, CA
iheart.com

Fremont Gerber plant worker killed in accident

Parent company Nestle is confirming a worker was killed in an accident at the Gerber plant in Fremont on Thursday. Nestle says the worker was completing repairs on a line when the incident happened. The company has not released the name of the worker at this time. An investigation is...
KION News Channel 5/46

Hundreds wake up without power in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION)- Nearly 2,000 people are waking up without power Thursday morning in the Watsonville area, according to PG&E. The utility company tells KION there is no estimated time for restoration. The cause is under investigation. Exactly 1,884 customers do not have power as of 6:30 a.m. In a statement to KION, PG&E says in The post Hundreds wake up without power in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey County Task Force help take fentanyl, guns and fireworks off the street Wednesday

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Over the last 24 hours, the Monterey County Task Force helped conduct various parole and probation checks and served five search warrants resulting in various busts, according to Soledad Police. Soledad Police said they even assisted King City Police with a shooting last night with no victims. Weapons, M30 fentanyl pills The post Monterey County Task Force help take fentanyl, guns and fireworks off the street Wednesday appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area crews work to contain multiple fires caused by illegal fireworks

SAN FRANCISCO - Bay Area firefighters are watching out for flare-ups from the dozens of fires believed to be caused by illegal fireworks. A grass fire in Brentwood was just one blaze likely caused by fireworks. It started just before 8 p.m. Monday near the Port Chicago Highway and burned about six acres before it was under control.
KRON4 News

Man dies after car hits boulders in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — A man was killed when his vehicle crashed into two boulders on Tuesday in San Jose, the California Highway Patrol said. A Honda Accord was traveling southbound on State Route 35 (Skyline Boulevard) just south of Fox Run at approximately 9:40 a.m. when the car veered to the right and off the road. It traveled over the dirt shoulder and crashed into the rocks.
KRON4 News

Fireworks cause fires in Contra Costa County

(KRON) — Fireworks are tradition on Independence Day, but they caused some trouble on Monday night. According to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, some of those fireworks ignited fires. The fire department said it responded to 11 fires in the hour after 9:00 p.m., at least three of which were started by fireworks. […]
