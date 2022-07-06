This Friday: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

3 Stars Brewing Company, one of the District’s first modern breweries, is shuttering after nearly a decade. There was no reason cited for the closure. What started as a backyard experiment with a home-brewing kit, turned into a hot spot for DC beer lovers. Founders Dave Coleman and Mike McGarvey opened the brewery in 2012 after purchasing a 40,000-gallon walk-in freezer for $1.35. Since then, they’ve grown their beer list to 200-plus options and been named “DC’s Best Local Brewery” by Washington City Paper four times in under a decade. Washingtonian toured the brewery when it was just two guys, a couple of volunteers, and a fraction of the size it is today.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 4 HOURS AGO