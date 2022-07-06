This Friday: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

No plans this weekend? Here are some last-minute things to do. Festivals and celebrations. There are plenty of fun festivities this weekend, including the National Museum of the American Indian’s Tsimshian Celebration (Sat & Sun, free, the National Mall); After Hours at the National Museum of Asian Art (Fri, free, the National Mall); the Atlas Brew Can Release Cookout (Sat, $30, Navy Yard); the First Thursday Street Festival (Thurs, free, Alexandria); Alexandria’s Birthday Celebration (Sat, free, Alexandria); and the unveiling of the new DC development City Ridge (Sat, free, Tenleytown).
