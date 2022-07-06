ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda, MD

This Friday: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

By Washingtonian Staff
Washingtonian.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us Friday, July 8 at 11 AM to chat with Washingtonian food critic...

www.washingtonian.com

Comments / 0

 

Washingtonian.com

A Rare Roman-Style Pizzeria Opens in Glover Park

Chefs are thinking outside the box for new pizza restaurants. Little Grand is now open on H Street, Northeast with “New York-ish” pies and “Sicilian-ish” squares. At Bethesda ghost food hall Ensemble, Pizza TBD launched this week with a hybrid Roman-Detroit (Rotroit?) rectangular style. Going a...
BETHESDA, MD
Washingtonian.com

Our Favorite Places for Breakfast and Brunch Around Georgetown

Our Washingtonian Recommends lists bring you the best places to eat, drink, and be entertained—all selected by Washingtonian editors. One of DC’s most famous neighborhoods is a prime place to breakfast or brunch before hitting the shops, waterfront, or the National Mall. Inexpensive to Moderate. 1422 Wisconsin Ave.,...
GEORGETOWN, DC
Washingtonian.com

Beloved DC Brewery 3 Stars Brewing Company Is Closing

3 Stars Brewing Company, one of the District’s first modern breweries, is shuttering after nearly a decade. There was no reason cited for the closure. What started as a backyard experiment with a home-brewing kit, turned into a hot spot for DC beer lovers. Founders Dave Coleman and Mike McGarvey opened the brewery in 2012 after purchasing a 40,000-gallon walk-in freezer for $1.35. Since then, they’ve grown their beer list to 200-plus options and been named “DC’s Best Local Brewery” by Washington City Paper four times in under a decade. Washingtonian toured the brewery when it was just two guys, a couple of volunteers, and a fraction of the size it is today.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

10 New Summer Happy Hours to Try Around DC

If you’re looking to imbibe early, this all-day happy hour in Old Town starts at 11:30 AM. The Majestic’s generous new specials menu includes $7 cocktails, $6 wines, $4 spirits, and $7 burger sliders and other food options—all available in the dining room, bar, and outdoor patio (times vary). When: Monday through Friday, 11:30 AM to 5 PM (dining room and patio); 11:30 AM to 7 PM at the bar.
RESTAURANTS
Bethesda, MD
Lifestyle
Bethesda, MD
Food & Drinks
City
Bethesda, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Food & Drinks
whatsupmag.com

Savor the Chesapeake: July 2022

Restaurant news and culinary trends throughout the Chesapeake Bay region. July boasts Independence Day, barbecue, crushes, and crab feasts. This year we’re going to have to practice our crab picking because there are two new crab houses opening near us! Plus, we offer alternatives to classic orange crushes, intel about more new restaurants to the area, and D.C.’s first ever Veg Restaurant Week.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Washingtonian.com

13 Delicious Fried Chicken Sandwiches to Try Around DC

Craving a delicious crispy chicken sandwich? Skip the chains and try one of our local favorites. 1308 G St., NW; 7511 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church; food truck locations. If you don’t think fried chicken belongs between two donuts, well, think again. Customers can build their own crispy chicken sandwiches on savory doughnuts—or cheddar biscuits and brioche buns—or go for house specialties like the Old Bay All Day. The bird bomb stars fried chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and sriracha mayo on an Old Bay doughnut.
RESTAURANTS
mocoshow.com

Corner Bakery in Rio Temporarily Closes

Corner Bakery at 1 Grand Corner Ave in Gaithersburg has temporarily closed. A representative from the Corner Bakery location at 10327 Westlake Dr. in Bethesda tells us that the reason for the closure is due to a broken air-conditioning unit, and the store is working to reopen as soon as possible.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WTOP

DC’s Summer Restaurant Week dates set

The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington announced plans to host Summer Restaurant Week from Aug. 15 through Aug. 21. Unlike previous pandemic-era summer and winter restaurant weeks, it will refocus on in-person dining, but keep certain factors that diners have grown used to over the last two years, including to-go options at some participating restaurants.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

Best Things to Do in the DC Area 7/7-7/10: Cultural Festivals, Kid-Friendly Crafts, and Free Yoga

No plans this weekend? Here are some last-minute things to do. Festivals and celebrations. There are plenty of fun festivities this weekend, including the National Museum of the American Indian’s Tsimshian Celebration (Sat & Sun, free, the National Mall); After Hours at the National Museum of Asian Art (Fri, free, the National Mall); the Atlas Brew Can Release Cookout (Sat, $30, Navy Yard); the First Thursday Street Festival (Thurs, free, Alexandria); Alexandria’s Birthday Celebration (Sat, free, Alexandria); and the unveiling of the new DC development City Ridge (Sat, free, Tenleytown).
YOGA
Washingtonian.com

7 Summer Day Trips That Are an Easy Drive From DC

Travel is at the top of many summer bucket lists, and in the Washington region, you don’t have to go far to find something new to do or learn. We asked local experts and hobbyists to share favorite spots for exploring their passion within a three-hour drive of the city. From birding to biking to breweries, here are seven fun day trips.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Centrado Cafe Shop Now Open in Burtonsville

Centrado Cafe Shop is now open at 15530 Old Columbia Pike in Burtonsville (formerly Chapala), in the front portion of the building that also houses Luchador Bar & Eats, it’s sister restaurant. The coffee shop will focus on Central American coffee, pastries and food. “Hello Burtonsville! We’re officially open!...
BURTONSVILLE, MD
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
mocoshow.com

Brickside Has Closed Permanently in Bethesda

Brickside Food & Drink has announced that the location has closed. The bar and restaurant opened with a prohibition-era them in 2013, by the owners of Adams Morgan’s Grand Central, at 4866 Cordell Ave. After nearly a decade operating in business, the following message was left on the restaurant website:
BETHESDA, MD
mocoshow.com

Grandma’s Ice Cream and Waffles is Coming to Rockville

Grandma’s Ice Cream and Waffles is coming to 389 E. Gude Dr. in Rockville, which is located next to the former Branded 72/O’Brien’s restaurant space. The new shop is being opened by the same owners as the “Grandma Kona’s” Kona Ice franchise in Gaithersburg/Germantown.
ROCKVILLE, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Philly-style soft pretzels come to Potomac

I grab a bottle of yellow mustard and carefully top a warm, salted soft pretzel with squiggles of it at The Pretzel Bakery, a Capitol Hill-based eatery that opened its second location—in Potomac’s Cabin John Village—in April. A first bite takes me back instantly to my early childhood in Philadelphia when my mother, born and raised there, introduced the treat to my siblings and me as a mandatory rite of passage. That combination of carb-y warmth, saltiness, malty sweetness and acid proved to be soul-satisfying.
POTOMAC, MD
popville.com

“Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington announced today the roster of restaurants participating in Summer Restaurant Week from Monday, August 15, through Sunday, August 21.”

“Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) announced today the roster of restaurants participating in Summer Restaurant Week from Monday, August 15, through Sunday, August 21. The area’s signature summer dining promotion returns this August, inviting diners to experience regional restaurants in different ways. “Diners across the region can look forward...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

Where to Pick Your Own Peaches in Maryland and Virginia

Peach-picking season is upon us—it typically runs from July to September— and we’ve gathered all the area places where you can spend a day harvesting the fuzzy fruit. Weather and picking patterns can impact whether an orchard is open for pick-your-own days, so make sure you check a farm’s website for the most up-to-date information.
MARYLAND STATE

