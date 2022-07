Most of the 2022 Michigan men’s basketball signing class arrived in Ann Arbor in late June, and they have revealed what numbers they’re wearing for the Wolverines. Jett Howard, Tarris Reed, Dug McDaniel and Gregg Glenn, who comprise a top-10 recruiting class, all moved on-campus on June 25. The fifth and final addition to their cohort, forward Youssef Khayat, has yet to enroll at Michigan -- he is still overseas, where he has been playing with the Lebanese national team, and is applying for a U.S. visa.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO