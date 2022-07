The Boston Bruins have made two picks in the 2022 NHL Draft, and both players selected are centers. The latest pick for the B's came in at No. 117 overall in the fourth round, where Boston took United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP) forward Cole Spicer. This selection, along with the No. 132 pick, was acquired from the Seattle Kraken earlier Friday in exchange for the Bruins' third-round pick at No. 91 overall.

BOSTON, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO