Unique cast of "1776" musical takes new look at U.S. history

By Paula Ebben
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

Unique cast in Cambridge performance of musical "1776" takes new look at U.S. history

CAMBRIDGE -- A special cast is shaking up the classic musical "1776."

The production at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge has female, transgender, and non-binary actors, telling the story of our founding fathers.

Audiences learn how white men fought to create a nation without a single white man on stage.

The production takes a hard look at the successes and failures of history.

Tony-nominated actress Elizabeth A. Davis portrays Thomas Jefferson as he struggles to create the Declaration of Independence.

"Our aim is not to put these people on a pedestal, or to destroy them. Our aim is to look at them as human beings. And to look at the enormous thing that was enacted, and also the cost of what that enactment was," she told WBZ-TV.

Boston Conservatory graduate Salome. B. Smith is the courier in this production.

She says it's the job of the actor to tell the story as truthfully and effectively as they possibly can. It's not something she takes lightly.

"1776" is already slated to move to Broadway in the fall.

It plays at the Loeb Drama Center through July 24th.

