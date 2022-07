The newly-opened arts and crafts Del Sol Gallery, 13815 W. Camino del Sol, features art created by the residents and artisans of the 55-plus community of Sun City West.

From “National Best in Show” watercolors and oils to bronze casting, metal wall hangings and silver and turquoise jewelry and functional clay dinnerware, the gallery offers a wide variety of work.

Summer hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Call 623-594-2026.