Harry Maguire ‘likes’ Instagram post about Cristiano Ronaldo being upset over Man Utd pay cut as he demands transfer

By Giacomo Pisa
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

HARRY MAGUIRE has 'LIKED' a post on social media about Cristiano Ronaldo being "upset" with the 25 per cent wage cut at Manchester United.

Reports claim the salary slash, which came as a result of United failing to qualify for the Champions League, contributed to Ronaldo sensationally asking to leave the club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FZHWg_0gWSYlPq00
Harry Maguire has liked a post referencing Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22lkkY_0gWSYlPq00
Ronaldo is reported to have been left "upset" that the first team wages have been cut by 25 per cent Credit: AP

The suggestions, according to Manchester Evening News, were posted on Instagram by SPORTbible this morning.

And Maguire's official Instagram account 'liked' the post.

His profile - @harrymaguire93 - double tapped the post about Ronaldo along with thousands of others social media users.

The BBC report Maguire 'liked' the story by mistake, and it has now been removed from the post.

The reported wage cut at Old Trafford will see Ronaldo's wages drop from £480k-a-week to a basic £360k weekly wage next season, if he is denied a move away.

Maguire meanwhile currently earns £190k-a-week but the 25 per cent cut would reduce that to £147.5k.

United's lack of incomings is said to be another reason Ronaldo wants to move on, as well as his desire to play in the Champions League.

The 37-year-old was due back at Carrington for pre-season on Monday but delayed his return due to family reasons.

And today is the third day the Portuguese ace has been a no show at the club's HQ.

He was photographed at Portugal's national training ground in Lisbon on Monday.

His continued absence from Red Devils duty has thrown the club's pre-season plans into chaos ahead of their tour to Thailand and Australia.

United insist Ronaldo still has a year left on his contract and is not for sale, but SunSport exclusively revealed Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is keen to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Although the stunning swoop still needs approval from Blues boss Thomas Tuchel.

Bayern Munich and Barcelona have also been linked with a potential move for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

