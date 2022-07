Hiring stayed strong in June despite persistent inflation and worries about a coming recession. Employers added 372,000 jobs, the Labor Department said Friday, surpassing the 270,000 economists had expected. The unemployment rate remained at 3.6%, close to its pre-pandemic low."Today's jobs report is a milestone marking a more-than-full recovery in private-sector employment," Julia Pollak, labor economist at ZipRecruiter, said in a note. "Employment gains were surprisingly broad-based, with gains even in those industries that tend to be most sensitive to interest rate hikes."The government reported increases in professional and business services, leisure and hospitality, and health...

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO