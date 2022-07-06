ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Woman arrested after setting dumpster fires, one with flames reaching 10 feet

By News Staff
KCBY
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. — A woman was arrested early Wednesday morning in Eugene after two dumpsters were set on fire, the flames of one fire reaching 10 feet above the dumpster....

KCBY

Eugene Police: Great Dane rescued from 113 degree car; dog's owner arrested

EUGENE, Ore. — On Friday, Valley River Center Security called Eugene Police to report a dog locked inside a VW Passat parked in direct sunlight. An EPD community service officer responded and then requested additional help from EPD Patrol officers. Two officers responded and found a 4-year-old Great Dane...
EUGENE, OR
Woman arrested after starting dumpster fires, police say

EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman is in custody this morning after starting two fires in dumpsters, Eugene police say. The Eugene Police Department says that at about 3:15 a.m. on July 6 officers responded to reports of fires on west Seventh Alley and Madison Street. Police say that when the officers arrived, they found two dumpsters on fire with one fire being estimated at 10 feet high above the dumpster.
EUGENE, OR
Linn County deputies searching for threatening suspect

MILL CITY, Ore. -- The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in connection with an incident that resulted in damaged property. The LCSO announced the search at about 9 a.m. today, July 7. The suspect, Gordon Ridenour, is wanted for questioning regarding an incident that resulted in damaged property and several other cases, they said. Deputies say Ridenour has active warrants for his arrest and tends to frequent the Mill City and Gates area. They said witnesses state Ridenour made threats against law enforcement and may have a firearm.
LINN COUNTY, OR
MAN CITED FOR DRINKING IN FRONT OF POLICE OFFICER

A Roseburg man was cited for drinking in public, by Roseburg Police on Monday. An RPD report said at 7:30 p.m. an officer allegedly observed the 39-year old drinking a 40-ounce beer on the sidewalk, while he was standing in front of the officer, at the corner of Southeast Spruce Street and Southeast Washington Avenue downtown. The suspect was released after the citation was issued.
ROSEBURG, OR
PAIR JAILED FOR WARRANTS, LOCATED AT DUCK POND

Two transients were jailed for warrants after being located at the Duck Pond, in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard in Roseburg, on Sunday. A Roseburg Police report said at 8:30 a.m. the 53-year old man and the 27-year old woman were contacted while they were sleeping in a vehicle on the south side of the facility’s nature trail. The report said in order to get to this location, they had to drive down the gravel road, then travel about 150 yards south on a small wood chip covered walking trail. Both were found to have the warrants so were detained without issue.
ROSEBURG, OR
Springfield police looking for info on BB gun drive-by

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- After a mysterious BB gun shooting that shattered a car window, Springfield police are investigating the incident to try to bring the perpetrator to justice. According to the Springfield Police Department, the incident occurred just after 4:40 p.m. on July 5 between 60th and 64th Avenue in...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Illegal Firearms Folo in Lane Co., July 7

Related to the search warrant served on Thursday in the 3600blk of Ambleside Dr., a second warrant was served at a storage unit on Pierce Parkway belonging to Andrew Rogers on Friday. Numerous additional firearms and firearm parts were seized during the execution of the warrant. Rogers, a convicted felon, is believed to have been running a large-scale firearm and firearm-suppressor manufacturing operation. Rogers was taken into custody on Thursday following the execution of the search warrant at his residence. He was released pre-trial on his own recognizance by the state court system shortly thereafter in accordance with recently enacted Senate Bill 48.
LANE COUNTY, OR
TRANSIENT CITED FOR VIOLATING PARK RULES, VEHICLES TO BE TOWED

A transient was cited for violation of park rules by Roseburg Police on Tuesday. An RPD report said the 48-year old female has been issued multiple warnings for camping in Stewart Park parking lot overnight, but has refused to leave. At about 9:00 a.m. the transient was contacted and said her vehicle had mechanical issues and she was unable to move it.
ROSEBURG, OR
Road rage incident leads to firearm-related arrest in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says an incidence of road rage led to firearm-related arrests Tuesday. Deputies were dispatched at 3:15 p.m. to reports of menacing with a firearm in the 3500 block of Yaquina Bay Rd near Newport. The vehicle involved was then stopped near the intersection of East Olive and Northeast Fogarty Streets in Newport.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
Five-vehicle pileup on Highway 38 leaves one dead, two injured

ELKTON, Ore. -- A pileup of five vehicles and two trailers killed one person and sent two to the hospital yesterday afternoon, Oregon State Police said. OSP says that on July 5 at about 12:30 p.m. a Toyota Corolla was traveling east on Highway 38 when the driver attempted to pass a motor home. Police said that as the Corolla crossed the center line it collided head-on with a westbound Jeep Cherokee. They said the driver of a red dump truck that was following the Cherokee then tried to avoid the wreck by steering into the eastbound lane and crashed through a Winnebago travel trailer pulled by a Ford F150. Police say the F150 was moved into the westbound lane and ran into a blue dump truck pulling a trailer with heavy construction equipment.
ELKTON, OR
Commercial Vehicle Collision Southern Oregon, July 7

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at approximately 6:26 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two commercial motor vehicle crash on Interstate 5 southbound near milepost 11. Preliminary investigation revealed southbound traffic had slowed to approximately 35 miles per hour when a white International CMV, operated by Theresa Thompson (58) of Albany, rear-ended a Freightliner CMV, operated by Kirpal Singh (50) of Ontario, Canada. Both CMV’s were fully loaded with plywood which spilled onto the Interstate. Thompson was extricated and transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Singh was uninjured. Interstate 5 southbound traffic was detoured for approximately 10 hours. One lane is currently open for southbound traffic. OSP was assisted by Dick’s Towing and ODOT.
OREGON STATE
Acid attack victim breaks silence

EUGENE, Ore. -- After being brutally attacked with acid a Eugene woman is breaking her silence, hoping that sharing her story will lead to the arrest of her attacker. Officials with the Eugene police department said the 26-year-old female victim identifies as Native American. The victim said she wanted to remain anonymous, so she asked to be called "A."
EUGENE, OR
All lanes of northbound I-5 reopened after crash

COBURG, Ore. — Update (9:32 a.m.): All lanes of northbound I-5 near Coburg after an early morning crash. ODOT warns drivers that traffic remains heavy in the area and to look out for response crews still working at the scene. --- Update (7:38 a.m.): According to TripCheck.com, one lane...
COBURG, OR
Rural Oregon counties are lining up against psilocybin launch

The next drug debate is coming to an Eastern Oregon ballot in November. On Tuesday, the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to put a ban on psilocybin manufacturing and service centers on the Nov. 8 ballot. Psilocybin is the active ingredient in hallucinogenic mushrooms, and research has indicated it may be a useful drug in treating a variety of conditions, including post-traumatic stress disorder.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR

