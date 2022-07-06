Toddler, 22-year-old killed in shooting at NC apartment

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A baby and a 22-year-old are dead following a shooting at a Raleigh apartment complex Tuesday night, CBS 17 has confirmed.

Natanael Ezequiel Baez (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

The shooting occurred just after 11:35 p.m. at an apartment on Shanda Drive in Raleigh, police said.

Responding officers found a 23-month-old dead at the scene.

Two adults, 22-year-old Robert Thomas and a 27-year-old woman, were found suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene, police said.

Both were taken to the hospital for treatment where Thomas later died.

The 27-year-old’s injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

🚨 Queen City News is TRACKING CRIME where you live. CLICK HERE

A Raleigh Police Department source on scene confirmed to CBS 17 that the suspect was taken to the hospital after fighting officers, but is in police custody.

The suspect, Natanael Ezequiel Baez, 22, has been charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury in connection with the shooting.

He is being held without bond.