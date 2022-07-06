Natural Lands permanently preserves property in Landenberg

The John Evans House is more than 300 years old, making it one of the oldest homes in Chester County. And it is in serious jeopardy. The John Evans House is situated in the White Clay Creek Preserve, a 1,255-acre state park along the valley of White Clay Creek in London Britain Township. The house was left uninhabited after the last residents moved out due to the failure of the septic system. Then, in September of 2017, a fire ripped through the house and almost destroyed it. The interior was gutted and there was significant damage to the exterior. The fire was allegedly set on purpose, although never proven, which is sad if true. The John Evans House was almost lost that night, and if it had burned down completely, the house’s historical significance would have gone entirely unrecognized. Since then, the structure, a brick-and-mortar shell of its former self, sits forlornly on Sharpless Road along the White Clay Creek Preserve trail route.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO