ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Natural Lands permanently preserves property in Landenberg

By MediaNews Group
Daily Local News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatural Lands has announced the permanent preservation of a 15-acre property in Franklin Township, Chester County. In addition to preserving scenic views, forests, and meadows, the conservation easement ensures protection for more than 600 feet of a tributary to East Branch White Clay Creek. Water from this unnamed tributary...

www.dailylocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
PhillyBite

Best Chester County Pennsylvania Breweries

Looking for the best places for a cold-brewed beer in Chester County, PA? There are many breweries in the area, but we've narrowed our selection to the following five. Check out our Chester County Brewery Round-up to see which one is best for you! Then, visit the breweries to experience them for yourself. And, of course, don't forget to bring your camera!
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

Alley pollinator garden comes to West Chester

WEST CHESTER—While butterflies and bees will have another place in the borough to feast, both residents and visitors will enjoy a little slice of beauty at the new Chestnut Street Garage Pollinator Garden. The garden was sponsored by the Business Improvement District, in partnership with the West Chester Green...
WEST CHESTER, PA
Daily Local News

Revitalization on track: Coatesville’s latest development plan announced

COATESVILLE — The latest deal in a string of development projects underway in the City of Coatesville was announced on April 29, 2022. Located on the corner of Third Avenue and Lincoln Highway in the historic downtown district, one of the City’s most prized locations was acquired by Proudfoot Capital from the Coatesville Redevelopment Authority (RDA).
COATESVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chester County, PA
Government
Wilmington, DE
Government
City
Wilmington, DE
County
Chester County, PA
Local
Delaware Government
City
Franklin Township, PA
City
Landenberg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
chestercounty.com

Racing to protect historic treasures in the White Clay Creek Preserve

The John Evans House is more than 300 years old, making it one of the oldest homes in Chester County. And it is in serious jeopardy. The John Evans House is situated in the White Clay Creek Preserve, a 1,255-acre state park along the valley of White Clay Creek in London Britain Township. The house was left uninhabited after the last residents moved out due to the failure of the septic system. Then, in September of 2017, a fire ripped through the house and almost destroyed it. The interior was gutted and there was significant damage to the exterior. The fire was allegedly set on purpose, although never proven, which is sad if true. The John Evans House was almost lost that night, and if it had burned down completely, the house’s historical significance would have gone entirely unrecognized. Since then, the structure, a brick-and-mortar shell of its former self, sits forlornly on Sharpless Road along the White Clay Creek Preserve trail route.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

10 Top Rated Beaches Near Chester County, Pennsylvania

If you’re looking for a beach getaway that is close to home, look no further. There are several beautiful beaches located near Chester County, Pennsylvania that offer something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a place to relax and soak up the sun, or want to enjoy some fun in the waves, these beaches have you covered. Here is a list of the top-rated beaches near Chester County, Pennsylvania!
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
delawaretoday.com

2 Exciting Culture and Entertainment Updates to Note in Delaware

Recently in Delaware, Dolly Parton hosted an Imagination Library event in Wilmington, and the Delaware History Trail got an upgrade. On May 5, the Wilmington Public Library hosted a secret event for special fans of country singer Dolly Parton, who was there to celebrate her Imagination Library program, which gives children one curated book every month until age 5—an initiative Delaware was the first to implement statewide.
WILMINGTON, DE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Niles
Daily Local News

SMALL TALK: Pete’s Produce Market namesake set to retire

Farmer Pete Flynn, of Pete’s Produce Farm, is hanging up his trademark hat and suspenders and retiring this fall. Flynn, 64, has farmed 110 acres owned by Westtown School since 1996 and he operated the immensely popular farm market on Route 926 since 2000. He also farms about 90 additional acres in the area.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line to Restrict County Line Road in Warrington and Horsham Townships

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Company, LLC is planning a lane closure between Route 611 (Easton Road) and Titus Avenue in Warrington Township, Bucks County, and Horsham Township, Montgomery County, beginning Tuesday, July 19, for pipeline maintenance, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The closure will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM through Monday, September 12.
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Local News

Several Chester County school districts to close this year for Diwali Day

Twenty-one public school districts in Pennsylvania, including several in Chester County, will be closing schools for students on October 24 to commemorate Diwali Day. Hindus are urging all public-school districts and private-charter-independent-parochial schools in Pennsylvania to close on their most popular festival Diwali. Diwali falls on Oct. 24 this year;...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#Real Property#Natural Environment#Conservation Easement#Flood Control
DELCO.Today

Ocean City Hotel Owner Drew Reilly With Delco Roots Remembered

Drew Reilly, owner of the Blue Water Inn, the Ocean Breeze Hotel and several other businesses in Ocean City, New Jersey, has died, writes Maddy Vitalie for OCNJ Daily. Originally from Delaware County, Mr. Reilly passed away July 3 at age 55. His longtime friend, Jody Levchuk, co-owner of Jilly’s...
DELCO.Today

This Winery on Delco’s Doorstep Made Top 25 List of PA Wine Producers

A Chadds Ford winery in the Brandywine Valley made a top 25 list for producing and selling the most gallons of wine in Pennsylvania, writes Paul Vigna for pennlive.com. Chaddsford Winery at 632 Baltimore Pike in Chadds Ford, Chester County came in 16th in wine production in 2019, the latest year figures were available, producing 33,082 gallons. It came in 12th in the number of gallons sold, at 36,690 gallons sold in 2020.
CHADDS FORD, PA
Daily Local News

PennDOT to host job fairs in region

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host job fairs at its maintenance facilities in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties on Tuesday, July 12, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., in an effort to reach qualified candidates throughout the region to fill vacancies in all four counties. Those interested...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Daily Local News

Editorial: Charter school reform long overdue

Funding for education is perennially the sticking point in state budget talks in Harrisburg as negotiations this year dragged on more than a week after the July 1 start of the fiscal year. As we noted in a recent editorial on the budget process, school funding is a dance every...
HARRISBURG, PA
MyChesCo

Illegal Handgun Discovered in Highland Township, Chester County

HIGHLAND TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police say they are investigating a found illegal handgun. Authorities state that on May 30, 2022, Troopers from the Avondale Station responded to Humpton Road in Highland Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania. The complainant reported finding a handgun with an obliterated serial number and one ammunition round in the chamber. During their investigation, Trooper also discovered the handgun’s magazine several feet from where the handgun was located.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy