Johnson County, WY

Public Notice

buffalobulletin.com
 2 days ago

Johnson County Fire Control District #1 will hold their budget hearing on Wednesday July 13th at 8:00 am at the Johnson County Fire Hall located at 790 Volunteer Lane. For the upcoming fiscal year ending June 30,...

www.buffalobulletin.com

buffalobulletin.com

Whose choice?

I attended the pro-choice rally yesterday in Sheridan and was proud to see how many men and women were there, standing up against the will of the Supreme Court and members of our legislature to impose their religious and moral beliefs as well as their health doctrines on the women who have to carry the weight of their decisions. These law makers believe they have the right to force a woman to carry to term a child who may be damaged to the point it will certainly miscarry or die within a short time of being born, whose mother may be only 13 years old, who may be drug addicted and living on the street, who may not have the finances to take care of her already existing family, may be severely challenged mentally or physically, or who might be in an abusive relationship where both mother and child would be in danger. Some legislators would even remove the exceptions for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest, or whose birth will likely harm the health of the mother.
SHERIDAN, WY
buffalobulletin.com

Praise for healthcare system

Don’t tell me our healthcare system is lousy! Yes, there are problems, it is expensive, but because of the high quality care I got in the Johnson County ER/ICU; the Casper ICU; and the incredible Advanced Care Hospital of Montana, I am alive to write this letter. I was...
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
buffalobulletin.com

Velma Dora Veneziano

Velma Dora Veneziano (Taylor), 100-year-old Evanston, Illinois resident, passed away on Oct. 29, 2021. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 8 in Willow Grove Cemetery in Buffalo with Pastor William Dunlap officiating. Online condolences may be left at harnessfuneralhome.com.
BUFFALO, WY
buffalobulletin.com

New West HS admitting freshmen next year

New West High School will — for the first time since its establishment in 2019 — admit freshman students for the 2022-23 school year. “We’re really excited about that,” Principal Mike Hanson said. “And, again, like we’ve talked about in the past, we’re just evolving to match what the community wants and needs, and there was a lot of interest from parents in the community who wanted another option for their freshman.”
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
buffalobulletin.com

Hey parents, grandparents: We must do better for the kids

With three school-aged kids in multiple sports each, our family is hot on the youth sports circuit. On any given weekend, you could find my husband and me toting lawn chairs across a soccer field in Lander, cheering on a swimmer in Laramie or forcing Gatorade on an overheated baseball player in Gillette.
buffalobulletin.com

Mary B. McBride

Mass of Christian Burial for Mary McBride, 80-year-old Sheridan and former Buffalo resident who passed away Sunday afternoon at her home in Sheridan, will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 12 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Buffalo with Rev. Jim Heiser as celebrant. Visitation will be held from the funeral home chapel from 1 to 9 p.m. Monday. A vigil service will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo. Interment will be in Willow Grove Cemetery with graveside rites to be held immediately following the Mass. Online condolences may be made at harnessfuneralhome.com.
BUFFALO, WY
buffalobulletin.com

One Final Go

Isabelle Camino joined the rodeo scene in Buffalo almost as soon as she could walk. When Camino was 18-months-old, her mom took her out and led her through her first patterns in front of a crowd. By the time she was 3, she was riding those patterns on her own. And by age 5, she’d won her first buckle.
BUFFALO, WY
buffalobulletin.com

Man arrested after pretending to be undercover cop at National 9 Inn

GILLETTE (WNE) — A 33-year-old man was arrested after claiming he was an undercover cop at the National 9 Inn at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday. A 26-year-old desk clerk reported there was an armed man in the lobby. The suspect told the employee that he was afraid of the “Mexican mafia,” said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds. The clerk told dispatch that the man had left a Taurus 9mm on the counter before going into the office.
GILLETTE, WY

