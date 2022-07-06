ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

'Wall of Frogs'

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTucked alongside a road lined with beautiful homes and magnificent views in the Riviera neighborhood high above Santa Barbara is a wall of nonliving frogs. These frog sculptures, paintings, and other objects are made of...

7 things you must do in Santa Barbara

The sun-soaked coast of Santa Barbara has plenty to offer, from outdoor adventures to dolphin spotting as well as experiencing the local culture and cuisine. Known as The American Riviera, Santa Barbara in California is idyllic in more ways than one. It’s home to some of the world’s most beautiful beaches, unrivalled dolphin spotting locations, and many celebrities including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It’s easy to see why too, with miles of cycle routes, some of California’s most popular restaurants and of course that near-guaranteed golden sunshine. Here’s what to do in this sought-after city.
What’s Up at Fairview Gardens?

The old saw goes that if you want to make a million bucks farming, you should start with two million. That’s been the recent fate of Fairview Gardens, the 13-acre farm in Goleta that found itself on “the brink of a financial cliff” and took a “pause” to conserve resources in June. “We simply could not ask the community to continue to support ongoing operations without a long-term plan to reach financial sustainability,” the letter at the farm’s website reads.
Rincon Voices: Bruce Fowler

Influential surfer and boardmaker Bruce Fowler (b. 1951) deserves a prominent place in our imaginary Rincon Point Hall of Fame, both for a surfing life well lived and for being on the scene at several key moments in Rincon’s surf history. And, oh yeah, he’s created 30,000+ boards along the way, many of which have no doubt sliced up Rincon.
Spectacular Oceanfront Property Unlike Any Other in Carpinteria offers Quintessential California Living for Sale at $65,000,000

The Property in Carpinteria is a spectacular oceanfront estate with ancient specimen trees and mature landscaping, babbling fountains, and direct access to the beach. This home located at 3165 Padaro Ln, Carpinteria, California; offering 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Riskin Partners Estate Group (Phone: 805-565-8600) at Village Properties for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Property in Carpinteria.
Neighbors and Rangers Try to Solve Montecito Hot Springs Dangers

The last time Daryl Hodges hiked up to the hot springs above Montecito, he said people were soaking peacefully. “We’ve heard anecdotally that a couple of bad apples fall from the tree after dusk,” said Hodges, the Santa Barbara District Ranger for Los Padres National Forest. He knew that nearby residents were extremely worried about an event like 2008’s Tea Fire, which erupted after dusk when sundowner winds blew an inadequately extinguished bonfire into life and took out 210 homes before it was done. Hodges noted that campfires are banned in the forest currently and that they’d had to close Los Padres last year because of fire dangers.
20 Things To Do In Ventura

If you haven’t considered visiting Ventura before, that’s all about to change. Nestled between the Ventura and Santa Clara rivers, it is one of California’s hidden gems, where you’ll find abundant nature, classic Cali beaches and excellent seafood. The area is also the gateway to the beautiful Channel Island’s National Park, so if you want to spot some wildlife or go hiking, this is the perfect place to do it.
50 Acre Brush Fire at Vandenberg Base

Firefighters responded to a large brush fire Tuesday afternoon at Vandenberg Space Force Base. At 3:00 p.m., Vandenberg's Fire Department located on base responded to the wind-driven fire with Santa Barbara County and Lompoc Fire Departments responding to assist, according to Mike Eliason, spokesperson for the County Fire Department. As...
