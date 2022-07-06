ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, MD

Fatal Vehicle versus Pedestrian Crash on Route 50 in Maryland

clayconews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWIE, MD (July 6, 2022) – Maryland State Police are investigating a pedestrian crash that claimed the life of a AAA worker late last night in Prince George’s County. The deceased is identified as Anthony Okozi, 69, of Upper Marlboro. Emergency medical service personnel pronounced Okozi deceased on the...

www.clayconews.com

WJLA

20-year-old Suitland woman killed, another woman hospitalized in head-on crash

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — One woman is dead and another is hospitalized after an early Thursday morning crash in Prince George's County, police said. Officers responded to the 3500 block of Regency Parkway around 1:30 a.m. for a collision involving two vehicles. Police said 20-year-old Shanya Hoover...
WUSA9

AAA worker struck, killed while helping stranded motorist in Prince George's Co.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Troopers say a AAA worker is dead after he was hit by a vehicle while helping a stranded motorist in Bowie, Maryland, late Tuesday night. Maryland State Police investigators say troopers were called to a report of a crash on Westbound Route 50 in the area of Collington Road around 11:15 p.m.
wfmd.com

Arson Ruled Cause Of Vehicle Fire In Frederick Thursday Morning

Frederick, Md. (KM) – The Frederick County Fire Investigation Task Force has determined the cause of a fire in Frederick early Thursday morning as arson. Just after 4:30 AM, Emergency Communications dispatched fire fighters to the 1300 block of Hampshire Drive for a house fire. Upon arrival, they found a minivan fully involved in flames with those flames getting closer to two town houses. They were told all occupants were out of the house.
WMDT.com

MSP investigating July 4th fatal shooting in Dorchester Co.

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on the night of July 4th in Cambridge. Shortly before 9 p.m., officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Cosby Lane for a reported shooting. On arrival, officers found the victim lying on the ground, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Wbaltv.com

1 dead in fiery crash on I-70 on-ramp in Howard County

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a crash in Ellicott City in which a man died. County police said an SUV was traveling on the ramp from U.S. Route 29 north to eastbound Interstate 70 around 4:42 a.m. Wednesday when it struck a sign pole. Police...
Daily Voice

Driver Hospitalized After Being Extricated From Vehicle In Frederick County

A driver had to be extricated from a vehicle after losing control, overturning, and crashing into a utility pole in Maryland, officials said. First responders responded to the 5100 block of Old National Park in Braddock shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, where there were reports of a one-car crash, according to a spokesperson with the Frederick County Fire and Rescue.
fox5dc.com

3 people hurt after shooting at McDonald's in Prince George's County

RIVERDALE PARK, Md. - Three people were hurt after a shooting at a McDonald's in Prince George's County, according to police. The Riverdale Park Police said the shooting happened Friday afternoon at the McDonald's located in the 5600 block of Riverdale Road in Riverdale Park, Maryland. Police confirm that three...
foxbaltimore.com

Man dies in fiery crash on Interstate 70 ramp near Ellicott City

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was killed early Wednesday when the car he was driving crashed into a pole on a highway ramp near Ellicott City, Howard County police said. Around 4:45 a.m., the man was driving a 2022 Nissan Rouge north on Route 29 toward the Interstate 70 east ramp when he lost control of his vehicle and hit the pole. The crash caused the car catch fire. The driver, who has not been identified yet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Daily Voice

Battery Explosion Inside Rockville Home Causes $20K In Damages

A massive amount of damage was left after an explosion in a home in Rockville, authorities say. A lithium battery for an electric golf caddy allegedly exploded while charging on a bed, catching fire around 9:30 p.m. in the home on the 11300 block of Hollowstone Drive, Wednesday, July 6, according to Montgomery County officials.
CBS Baltimore

63-Year-Old Woman Killed In Boating Hit-And-Run On Magothy River, Police Searching For Boat Driver

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person is dead after a boat struck another vessel on the Magothy River and kept going on Sunday, according to authorities. Laura Slattery, 63, of Pasadena died of her injuries. An adult male who was also a passenger on the boat was also injured during the collision. His condition is currently unknown at this time. Maryland Natural Resources officers are looking for the operator of a boat who struck the vessel, authorities say. The collision occurred around 10 p.m., police said. The operator was navigating a 25-foot-long “white center console vessel,” according to authorities. That person fled the area and was last seen entering Deep Creek in Cape St Claire, Maryland, police said. Anyone with information about the boat collision or the operator of the boat that fled the area should call 410-260-8888.  
Daily Voice

New Alert Issued For Missing Pregnant Teen Runaway Possibly Staying In RV With Maryland Tags

A new alert has been issued for a teenage runaway reported missing out of Virginia who could potentially be staying in an RV with a Maryland registration. Kiley Elizabeth O-Neil Carter, 15, ran away from her Frederick County, Virginia home at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, according to the sheriff’s office, while officials in Frederick County, Maryland, advised that she could be staying in a vehicle with Maryland tags.
