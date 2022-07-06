ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Another Ohio Starbucks Wins Vote to Unionize, This Time in Columbus

By Maija Zummo
Cincinnati CityBeat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Starbucks workers across the country seek to unionize, another Ohio-based store has declared victory. The Starbucks at 533 S. State St. in Westerville is the latest in the Buckeye State to win its union vote. It is now the first in the Columbus suburbs to unionize, according to a release...

columbusmonthly.com

Food News: Rockmill for Sale; Qamaria Yemeni Coffee Co. Coming to Ohio

Five franchise locations of Qamaria Yemeni Coffee Co., a Michigan-based roaster, are in the works for Central Ohio thanks to Najmeddine Gabbar, the chef-owner of Yemeni Restaurant (5426 Cleveland Ave.). The growing coffee shop chain specializes in single-origin coffee beans sourced from Yemen, which boasts one of the oldest coffee traditions in the world, as well as qishr (aka coffee cherry tea) made from the dried skins of coffee cherries. Qamaria also offers Yemeni-style pastries and espresso drinks. Locations and a timeline for the new coffee shops have yet to be announced, though Gabbar has scouted spaces in Downtown Columbus, Hilliard and Powell. Qamaria currently has four storefronts in Michigan, with more coming to Michigan, Illinois and Texas.
COLUMBUS, OH
travelawaits.com

14 Restaurants In Columbus, Ohio Perfect For Outdoor Dining

Want To Connect With Fellow Travelers? Join Our Community Here. Winters can be long in Ohio, making outdoor dining once the sun peeks out and days become long even more of an experience to treasure. If you have not been to Columbus in a while or have never even thought...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Ohio Hates Pregnant 10-Year-Olds, and 7 Other Greater Cincinnati Stories You May Have Missed This Week

The news beat continues to be somber, with the painful fallout from Roe v. Wade's reversal becoming clearer and gerrymandering preventing significant change within the Buckeye State. But locally, Cincinnati also is grappling with the aftermath of severe storms and a tornado that touched down east of the city. Catch up on the big headlines below.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

When will the price for medical marijuana go down in Ohio?

Within a minute of one another are two Cincinnati medical marijuana dispensaries — Sunnyside (formerly Verdant Creations) at 5149 Kennedy Avenue, and Verilife, at 5431 Ridge. When interviewed in 2019 by WVXU, Verilife customers had high hopes prices would come down since an increasing number of dispensaries were popping...
NBC4 Columbus

OhioHealth laying off more than 600 workers for outsourcing plan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — OhioHealth announced Thursday that it plans to lay off more than 600 employees. The nonprofit Columbus-based healthcare system will eliminate 637 jobs in the hospital’s information technology and revenue cycle management sectors over the next three to five months, OhioHealth spokesperson Colin Yoder said in an email. The move is part […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

11 New & Recently Opened Restaurants in Columbus – June 2022

The highest rooftop bar in the Short North, doubling downs and plenty of sweet treats populate June’s list of restaurant openings. From tacos to southern food and over-the-top cookies, here’s what to add to your list of new spots to try in Central Ohio. Agave & Rye (Short...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

The End of Parking Meters in Columbus

Outdated meters have been replaced with electronic stations that allow drivers to pay from anywhere and make parking enforcement simpler. If you tried to park on the street in Columbus recently, you might have found yourself wondering where the meters went. In May, crews from the city swept through town, removing more than 3,000 parking meters.
COLUMBUS, OH
2022 Election Expert

Ohio to vote on 2 ballot measures in 2022

As of July 6, 2022, 2 statewide ballot measures were certified for the ballot in Ohio in 2022. Description: Prohibits local governments from allowing persons who lack the qualifications of an elector to vote in local elections.
earnthenecklace.com

Mackenzie Bart Leaving 10TV: Where Is the Ohio Meteorologist Going?

Mackenzie Bart was Columbus residents’ favorite source of the latest weather updates. However, the Ohio weather anchor is moving on to the next step of her career. Mackenzie Bart announced she is leaving 10TV in Columbus. WBNS-TV viewers who have followed her atmospheric rise in broadcast meteorology want to know where she is heading next and if she will remain in Columbus. Here’s what Mackenzie Bart said about leaving 10TV.
sciotovalleyguardian.com

OhioHealth announces layoff of more than 600 employees

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the area’s largest health providers announced on Thursday they were laying off more than 600 employees in two departments. The layoffs will impact the I.T. and revenue departments, according to a media release. The Full Statement From OhioHealth:. “To continue to be a...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio children’s services workers respond to crisis of Cuyahoga kids living in county office building: The Wake Up for Friday, July 8, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. There are chances of showers this afternoon in Northeast Ohio, with highs in the low 80s. Skies will clear for the weekend and highs will be in the upper 70s both Saturday and Sunday. Read more.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Ohio Activists, Politicians Want Anti-Vaccine Amendment in State Constitution

State politicians advanced an effort Tuesday to place anti-vaccination language onto a general election ballot, which would leave the fate of vaccine mandates in Ohio in voters’ hands. If passed, Ohio would become the only state in the nation with an explicit ban of vaccine mandates in its constitution....
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

ECOT owes Ohio $117 Million. What are we going to do about it?

Like the famed Casablanca police captain Louis Renault, Ohio taxpayers were shocked, shocked to learn recently from the state auditor’s office that the notorious online charter school ECOT, which closed in 2018, owes the state $117 million. A “Finding for Recovery” posted last week on the auditor’s website provided the details. The announcement by Auditor […] The post ECOT owes Ohio $117 Million. What are we going to do about it? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Goodguys car show rides into Columbus this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The GoodGuys Car Show is riding into Columbus this weekend for its three-day event. The 24th Summit Racing Nationals will take place at the Ohio Expo Center starting Friday, July 8 and ending Sunday, July 10. Friday, July 8, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00...
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio doctors unite to oppose abortion ban

A group of Ohio physicians is rallying support for a letter of dissent in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and the enactment of Ohio six-week abortion ban. “The movement has quickly gained momentum and has recruited over 900 physicians forming the organization...

