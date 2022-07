The Cincinnati Reds are selling ahead of the trade deadline. They are one of the worst teams in baseball and have stated their rebuilding intentions. One player who might be the most coveted trade candidate ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline is Luis Castillo. Castillo is a veteran starting pitcher who has emerged as star over the past few years. And with just one year of team control remaining, Castillo is a prime trade candidate.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO