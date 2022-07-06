Wimbledon 2022: Simona Halep dominates Amanda Anisimova to Wimbledon semi-finals

Cameron Norrie faces the “toughest task in tennis” as he takes on six-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals today. Norrie became just the fourth British man to reach the semi-finals of Wimbledon in the open era as he battled to defeat David Goffin in a five-set thriller. LIVE! Follow all the Day 12 action, including Djokovic vs Norrie with our live blogThe British No 1 is on an incredible run and is through to his first semi-final of his career, but faces the daunting mission of ending Djokovic’s 26-match win streak at the All England Club. Djokovic...

TENNIS ・ 17 HOURS AGO