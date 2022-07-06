ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Wimbledon 2022: Simona Halep dominates Amanda Anisimova to Wimbledon semi-finals

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article2019 Wimbledon champion Simona Halep dominated Amanda Anisimova to...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cameron Norrie vs Novak Djokovic start time: Wimbledon semi-final schedule and how to watch online and on TV

Cameron Norrie faces the “toughest task in tennis” as he takes on six-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals today. Norrie became just the fourth British man to reach the semi-finals of Wimbledon in the open era as he battled to defeat David Goffin in a five-set thriller. LIVE! Follow all the Day 12 action, including Djokovic vs Norrie with our live blogThe British No 1 is on an incredible run and is through to his first semi-final of his career, but faces the daunting mission of ending Djokovic’s 26-match win streak at the All England Club. Djokovic...
TENNIS
AFP

Ons Jabeur became the first African woman in the Open era to reach a Grand Slam final on Thursday when she defeated Germany's Tatjana Maria in the Wimbledon semi-finals.

Rafael Nadal pulled out of Wimbledon with an abdominal injury on Thursday after Ons Jabeur became the first African woman to reach a Grand Slam singles final in modern times. Before Thursday, South Africans Irene Bowder Peacock, at the 1927 French Open, and Renee Schuurman, in the 1959 Australian Open, were the only African women to have reached a Slam singles final, before the Open era.
TENNIS
The Independent

Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Elena Rybakina beats Simona Halep to reach women’s final after Ons Jabeur books spot

Follow all the action as the women’s semi-finals take place on Thursday at Wimbledon.Ons Jabeur, the No 2 seed, opened the action on Centre Court against her good friend Tatjana Maria. Both players had reached a grand slam semi-final for the first time in their careers, but Jabeur was clear favourite.The Tunisian justified that tag with a superb performance in a compelling contest as she triumphed in three sets - 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 - to become the first Arab player to reach a Wimbledon final.In the second semi-final, Simona Halep faced Elena Rybakina. Halep, the 2019 champion, had regained...
TENNIS
BBC

Rafael Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon before Nick Kyrgios semi-final with injury

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from his Wimbledon semi-final against Nick Kyrgios with an abdominal injury. The 36-year-old Spanish second seed received treatment during his quarter-final against Taylor Fritz on...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simona Halep
US News and World Report

Mertens, Zhang Reach Doubles Final | Wimbledon Updates

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):. Elise Mertens will have a chance to win a second straight Wimbledon doubles title after reaching the final alongside Zhang Shuai. The top-seeded duo beat American pair Danielle Collins and Desirae Krawczyk 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 on Centre Court.
TENNIS
SFGate

Wimbledon updates | Krawczyk-Skupski win mixed doubles title

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):. Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski won the mixed doubles title at Wimbledon with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Australian duo Sam Stosur and Matthew Ebden on Centre Court. Krawczyk is American and Skupski is British. Ebden will get...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy