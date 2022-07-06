Wimbledon 2022: Simona Halep dominates Amanda Anisimova to Wimbledon semi-finals

Follow all the action as the women’s semi-finals take place on Thursday at Wimbledon.Ons Jabeur, the No 2 seed, opened the action on Centre Court against her good friend Tatjana Maria. Both players had reached a grand slam semi-final for the first time in their careers, but Jabeur was clear favourite.The Tunisian justified that tag with a superb performance in a compelling contest as she triumphed in three sets - 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 - to become the first Arab player to reach a Wimbledon final.In the second semi-final, Simona Halep faced Elena Rybakina. Halep, the 2019 champion, had regained...
