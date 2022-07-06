ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Free COVID-19 tests available for at-risk communities

By Skyler Ashley
 2 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Thousands of free COVID-19 tests are on their way to Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with the Rockefeller Foundation through Project Act to provide 300,000 COVID-19 tests to 60,000 households.

The tests are free-of-charge and will be delivered to at-risk communities.

Residents may request tests once per month in July and August. Households will receive one kit each month containing five tests.

“Testing remains both a critical and helpful tool in managing the spread of COVID-19 and ensuring our loved ones and neighbors don’t get infected,” said Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive.

Eligible individuals in vulnerable communities can order their free COVID-19 tests through AccessCovidTests.org.

For more information about testing, visit Michigan.gov/Coronavirus.

State highlights contraception methods

After Roe v. Wade was overturned many health officials got worried about misinformation when it comes to exactly what emergency birth control is and what medication abortion is. Tonight officials said that they want to clear things up.
Michigan abortion activists react to Biden order

LANSING, Mich, (WLNS) – Activists on both sides of the abortion debate are reacting to Friday’s executive order aiming to expand federal protections for reproductive health care issues. While some abortion access supporters are finding relief, opponents are calling it overreach. “We need to respect the third branch of government. The Supreme Court ruled and […]
Lansing restaurant owners struggling amid economic woes

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – “We’ve all been trying to get back to the so-so norm,” said Matt Gillett, co-owner of Saddleback BBQ. Restaurant owners are trying to get back on their feet, but one of the owners of Saddleback BBQ saidit’s hard to see other local restaurants closing. “It saddens me. Some of these restaurants […]
Michigan dairy farmers unite to promote policy change

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan farmers continued to fight for their livelihoods Wednesday, as a group of farmers gathered to discuss the future of their industry. The Michigan Farmers Union and the Dairy Together coalition met to push for action for the 2023 Farm Bill. “This is something that...
Hundreds of birds found dead on Lake Michigan islands

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wildlife biologists from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources estimate nearly 1,500 birds have been found dead along several islands in Lake Michigan — more than half of the state’s estimated population. The likely culprit? Bird flu. A report from Michigan Radio...
GOP candidate Ralph Rebandt talks to Capital Rundown

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – There are five Republicans on the ballot in the upcoming gubernatorial primary. Only four appeared at Wednesday’s televised debate. The missing candidate, Ralph Rebandt, didn’t poll high enough to qualify for the stage. But that hasn’t jilted Rebandt’s confidence in his campaign. He...
Holt man buys $1 million lottery ticket at Quality Dairy

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Holt man is now a millionaire. Jamieson King, 43, was the lucky winner of the $1 million Power Ball prize after hitting all five of the white balls. He bought the ticket at the Quality Dairy at 5010 Dunckel Rd. in Lansing back in August of 2021. King said the […]
