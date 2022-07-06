Free COVID-19 tests available for at-risk communities

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Thousands of free COVID-19 tests are on their way to Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with the Rockefeller Foundation through Project Act to provide 300,000 COVID-19 tests to 60,000 households.

The tests are free-of-charge and will be delivered to at-risk communities.

Residents may request tests once per month in July and August. Households will receive one kit each month containing five tests.

“Testing remains both a critical and helpful tool in managing the spread of COVID-19 and ensuring our loved ones and neighbors don’t get infected,” said Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive.

Eligible individuals in vulnerable communities can order their free COVID-19 tests through AccessCovidTests.org.

For more information about testing, visit Michigan.gov/Coronavirus.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.