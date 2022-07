Somerville Police are investigating after a man wearing just his underwear allegedly attacked another man with a metal broom last week. Officers responded to the assault in the area of 33 Tower Street around 3:16 a.m. on Friday, July 1, police said. Upon arrival, the male victim said he was working near a dumpster when the alleged assailant struck him in the head with the broom.

