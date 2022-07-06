ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, WY

Whose choice?

I attended the pro-choice rally yesterday in Sheridan and was proud to see how many men and women were there, standing up against the will of the Supreme Court and members of our legislature to impose their religious and moral beliefs as well as their health doctrines on the women who have to carry the weight of their decisions. These law makers believe they have the right to force a woman to carry to term a child who may be damaged to the point it will certainly miscarry or die within a short time of being born, whose mother may be only 13 years old, who may be drug addicted and living on the street, who may not have the finances to take care of her already existing family, may be severely challenged mentally or physically, or who might be in an abusive relationship where both mother and child would be in danger. Some legislators would even remove the exceptions for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest, or whose birth will likely harm the health of the mother.
SHERIDAN, WY
Velma Dora Veneziano

Velma Dora Veneziano (Taylor), 100-year-old Evanston, Illinois resident, passed away on Oct. 29, 2021. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 8 in Willow Grove Cemetery in Buffalo with Pastor William Dunlap officiating. Online condolences may be left at harnessfuneralhome.com.
BUFFALO, WY
JoAnn Walters

Funeral services for JoAnn Walters, 88-year-old Buffalo resident, who passed away early Saturday morning, July 2, at her home, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 13 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Buffalo with Bishop Tyler Broadrick officiating. Visitation will be held at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 12., and at the LDS Church from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on the morning of July 13. Interment will be in the Willow Grove Cemetery with graveside services immediately following the funeral. Donations in JoAnn’s memory may be made to the Johnson County YMCA at 101 Klondike Drive in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at harnessfuneralhome.com.
BUFFALO, WY
Hey parents, grandparents: We must do better for the kids

With three school-aged kids in multiple sports each, our family is hot on the youth sports circuit. On any given weekend, you could find my husband and me toting lawn chairs across a soccer field in Lander, cheering on a swimmer in Laramie or forcing Gatorade on an overheated baseball player in Gillette.
Mary B. McBride

Mass of Christian Burial for Mary McBride, 80-year-old Sheridan and former Buffalo resident who passed away Sunday afternoon at her home in Sheridan, will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 12 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Buffalo with Rev. Jim Heiser as celebrant. Visitation will be held from the funeral home chapel from 1 to 9 p.m. Monday. A vigil service will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo. Interment will be in Willow Grove Cemetery with graveside rites to be held immediately following the Mass. Online condolences may be made at harnessfuneralhome.com.
BUFFALO, WY
One Final Go

Isabelle Camino joined the rodeo scene in Buffalo almost as soon as she could walk. When Camino was 18-months-old, her mom took her out and led her through her first patterns in front of a crowd. By the time she was 3, she was riding those patterns on her own. And by age 5, she’d won her first buckle.
BUFFALO, WY

