Buffalo, WY

Public Notice

 2 days ago

The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (WDEQ) has received a request from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, for a temporary increase in turbidity in Muddy Creek near Buffalo, Wyoming. The temporary increase in turbidity is associated with proposed channel restoration. Activity in...

Whose choice?

I attended the pro-choice rally yesterday in Sheridan and was proud to see how many men and women were there, standing up against the will of the Supreme Court and members of our legislature to impose their religious and moral beliefs as well as their health doctrines on the women who have to carry the weight of their decisions. These law makers believe they have the right to force a woman to carry to term a child who may be damaged to the point it will certainly miscarry or die within a short time of being born, whose mother may be only 13 years old, who may be drug addicted and living on the street, who may not have the finances to take care of her already existing family, may be severely challenged mentally or physically, or who might be in an abusive relationship where both mother and child would be in danger. Some legislators would even remove the exceptions for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest, or whose birth will likely harm the health of the mother.
SHERIDAN, WY
Velma Dora Veneziano

Velma Dora Veneziano (Taylor), 100-year-old Evanston, Illinois resident, passed away on Oct. 29, 2021. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 8 in Willow Grove Cemetery in Buffalo with Pastor William Dunlap officiating. Online condolences may be left at harnessfuneralhome.com.
BUFFALO, WY
Praise for healthcare system

Don’t tell me our healthcare system is lousy! Yes, there are problems, it is expensive, but because of the high quality care I got in the Johnson County ER/ICU; the Casper ICU; and the incredible Advanced Care Hospital of Montana, I am alive to write this letter. I was...
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
JoAnn Walters

Funeral services for JoAnn Walters, 88-year-old Buffalo resident, who passed away early Saturday morning, July 2, at her home, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 13 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Buffalo with Bishop Tyler Broadrick officiating. Visitation will be held at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 12., and at the LDS Church from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on the morning of July 13. Interment will be in the Willow Grove Cemetery with graveside services immediately following the funeral. Donations in JoAnn’s memory may be made to the Johnson County YMCA at 101 Klondike Drive in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at harnessfuneralhome.com.
BUFFALO, WY
One Final Go

Isabelle Camino joined the rodeo scene in Buffalo almost as soon as she could walk. When Camino was 18-months-old, her mom took her out and led her through her first patterns in front of a crowd. By the time she was 3, she was riding those patterns on her own. And by age 5, she’d won her first buckle.
BUFFALO, WY

