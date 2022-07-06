ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, WY

Public Notice

 2 days ago

The annual budget hearing for the Johnson County Cemetery District will be held on July 12th, 2022 at 2:00 at Willow Grove Cemetery. A proposed budget summary is as follows:. Fiscal Year 21-22 continued our “era of change and upgrading” processes. We continued to adjust our operational approaches due to unforeseen...

Whose choice?

I attended the pro-choice rally yesterday in Sheridan and was proud to see how many men and women were there, standing up against the will of the Supreme Court and members of our legislature to impose their religious and moral beliefs as well as their health doctrines on the women who have to carry the weight of their decisions. These law makers believe they have the right to force a woman to carry to term a child who may be damaged to the point it will certainly miscarry or die within a short time of being born, whose mother may be only 13 years old, who may be drug addicted and living on the street, who may not have the finances to take care of her already existing family, may be severely challenged mentally or physically, or who might be in an abusive relationship where both mother and child would be in danger. Some legislators would even remove the exceptions for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest, or whose birth will likely harm the health of the mother.
SHERIDAN, WY
Praise for healthcare system

Don’t tell me our healthcare system is lousy! Yes, there are problems, it is expensive, but because of the high quality care I got in the Johnson County ER/ICU; the Casper ICU; and the incredible Advanced Care Hospital of Montana, I am alive to write this letter. I was...
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
New West HS admitting freshmen next year

New West High School will — for the first time since its establishment in 2019 — admit freshman students for the 2022-23 school year. “We’re really excited about that,” Principal Mike Hanson said. “And, again, like we’ve talked about in the past, we’re just evolving to match what the community wants and needs, and there was a lot of interest from parents in the community who wanted another option for their freshman.”
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
Velma Dora Veneziano

Velma Dora Veneziano (Taylor), 100-year-old Evanston, Illinois resident, passed away on Oct. 29, 2021. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 8 in Willow Grove Cemetery in Buffalo with Pastor William Dunlap officiating. Online condolences may be left at harnessfuneralhome.com.
BUFFALO, WY
JoAnn Walters

Funeral services for JoAnn Walters, 88-year-old Buffalo resident, who passed away early Saturday morning, July 2, at her home, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 13 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Buffalo with Bishop Tyler Broadrick officiating. Visitation will be held at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 12., and at the LDS Church from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on the morning of July 13. Interment will be in the Willow Grove Cemetery with graveside services immediately following the funeral. Donations in JoAnn’s memory may be made to the Johnson County YMCA at 101 Klondike Drive in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at harnessfuneralhome.com.
BUFFALO, WY
Hey parents, grandparents: We must do better for the kids

With three school-aged kids in multiple sports each, our family is hot on the youth sports circuit. On any given weekend, you could find my husband and me toting lawn chairs across a soccer field in Lander, cheering on a swimmer in Laramie or forcing Gatorade on an overheated baseball player in Gillette.
One Final Go

Isabelle Camino joined the rodeo scene in Buffalo almost as soon as she could walk. When Camino was 18-months-old, her mom took her out and led her through her first patterns in front of a crowd. By the time she was 3, she was riding those patterns on her own. And by age 5, she’d won her first buckle.
BUFFALO, WY
Man arrested after pretending to be undercover cop at National 9 Inn

GILLETTE (WNE) — A 33-year-old man was arrested after claiming he was an undercover cop at the National 9 Inn at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday. A 26-year-old desk clerk reported there was an armed man in the lobby. The suspect told the employee that he was afraid of the “Mexican mafia,” said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds. The clerk told dispatch that the man had left a Taurus 9mm on the counter before going into the office.
GILLETTE, WY

