ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis auto dealers ask for state to help end tag ‘crisis’

By Alex Coleman, David Royer
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03xM1a_0gWSVLCL00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis auto dealers are asking the state to step in to help with a backlog of license tag applications in Shelby County, saying the problem has become a “crisis.”

WREG spoke to one county commissioner says it may be time for the state to take over.

The Greater Memphis Automobile Dealers Association says there are now more than 7,400 pending tag applications dating back to April, and thousands of Shelby County residents are driving with expired drive-out tags. That doesn’t include used car dealers, they said.

The backlog is even preventing some drivers from driving outside Shelby County, the dealers association said.

Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert , who is running for re-election, has apologized for long lines and wait times at her office but said the clerk’s office didn’t have the money or personnel to deal with the problem.

County clerk apologizes for long lines, waits for plates

Halbert said she welcomes the call for state intervention.

“I am begging the State of Tennessee to come in because I think they need to have a look at this. I will join the auto dealers association to ask the state, the governor to come in,” Halbert said.

“The records will historically show we have asked for everything we needed, but the answer has been no,” Halbert said.

“[The] Shelby County Government, not the County Clerk’s Office, stopped performing the mail services until they received additional money,” Halbert said.

Shelby County has responded by providing more money to Halbert’s office for postage and personnel.

Tuesday, Halbert said her office is making progress on getting license plates mailed out. She said more than 22,000 went out just last week.

Tennessee waives vehicle registration fees for a year

The state is waiving its portion of fees for a year beginning July 1.

State Rep. Mark White of Memphis said Shelby County appears to be the only county in Tennessee that is experiencing the problem.

For several months, Halbert and Shelby County government have disputed who’s to blame for a huge backlog of license plate applications.

“After four long years and we find ourselves here, where we cannot serve customers because someone else made that decision outside our organization,” Halbert said during a press conference.

But Wednesday, Shelby County Commissioner Mark Billingsley fired back.

“Clerk Halbert was elected to do this job, but for four years, in my opinion, has failed miserably,” Billingsley said. “So much of what we heard during the press conference was utterly ridiculous. There were so many falsehoods, it’s hard to keep up.”

Billingsley said the commission approved a half a million dollars in postage for the clerk’s office.

“So, the county commission gave her over 500 thousand dollars’ worth of postage. It’s excuse after excuse after excuse,” Billingsley said.

“The records will historically show we have asked for everything we needed, but the answer has been no,” Halbert said.

The license plate delay is forcing the Greater Memphis Automobile Association to ask for help from the state.

“I am begging the State of Tennessee to come in because I think they need to have a look at this. I will join the auto dealers association to ask the state, the governor to come in,” Halbert said.

The license plate debate lingers on as one commissioner said it may be time for Halbert to step aside.

“This commissioner would ask the state to come in and intervene until Clerk Halbert can assess or chose to leave office,” Billingsley said.

Mayor Harris’ office told us they do have the documents that will show they have provided support to the clerk’s office to do her job.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

A closer look at the Shelby County Clerk’s race

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert has been in the headlines lately for her office’s handling of the new license plate rollout. Halbert is up for re-election this August, and is facing two contenders for the job: Independent candidate Harold C. Smith and Republican Jeff Jacobs.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
colliervilleh-i.com

Local development looks to break from Memphis sanitation

A developer in Collierville is attempting to break away from Memphis’ sewer treatment providers. Next week, the town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen will discuss a sewer relocation project for the Gallina Centro planned development that expresses an “intent to disconnect from the City of Memphis.”. In...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Arlington church pays MLGW bills for 103

MEMPHIS, Tenn.— An Arlington church donated $40,000 to pay off 103 MLGW customers’ utility bills in the Millington and Arlington areas. Oak Spring Baptist Church donated 10% of its income to Memphis Light, Gas and Water’s Gift of Comfort Program. “It’s just a need we have identified. It doesn’t stop the bleeding, but it does […]
ARLINGTON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelby County, TN
Government
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Memphis, TN
Cars
County
Shelby County, TN
Local
Tennessee Cars
actionnews5.com

Shelby County Clerk addresses license plate delays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Who’s to blame for a huge backlog of license plate applications in Shelby County?. Tuesday, Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert laid out what she says are problems in her own office. Halbert’s revelations come just weeks after Shelby County leaders voted to send hundreds of...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#Long Lines#Vehicles
WREG

Serenity Towers’ attorney says many repairs complete

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It only took a judge a matter of minutes to tell those representing Serenity Towers that getting things up to code remains a top priority. Thursday, a lawyer representing the subsidized apartments for seniors told the court about the ongoing problems that have plagued the complex for quite some time. He said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Heat blamed for man’s death in Mississippi

SARDIS, Miss. (WREG)— The Mid-South has already experienced at least one heat-related death as temperatures climb above 100. The coroner says 82-year-old Thomas Ellis was mowing the lawn at a Sardis, Mississippi church he attended when he got sick and died about three weeks ago. They ruled his cause of death as “hyperthermia,” commonly referred […]
SARDIS, MS
WATN Local Memphis

122 fugitives nabbed in Operation North Star in Memphis area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals announced Wednesday that 122 offenders have been arrested in a month-long initiative that targeted violent offenders in ten cities. Operation North Star (ONS) was conducted locally by the Memphis Police Department, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), Tennessee Department of Correction, Jackson Police Department, and Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WREG

County Clerk’s office employee indicted on misconduct charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An employee with the Shelby County Clerk’s Office has been indicted on a misconduct charge. Erica Askew, 38, has been charged with one count of official misconduct. Witnesses said law enforcement showed up Thursday afternoon at the Shelby County Clerk’s office location on Mullins Station to arrest Askew. According to the Shelby […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

First Whataburger in Mid-South set to open next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The anticipated wait for the return of Whataburger in the Mid-South is finally over. The first of the four Whataburger locations coming to the Mid-South will open its doors at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 11. It will be located in Southaven at 176 Goodman Road East just east of Airways. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

10-year-old accidentally shot in Wynne, Ark.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 10-year-old boy is seriously injured after he was accidentally shot in Wynne, Arkansas. The Wynne Police Department says the Cross County Sheriff’s Office received the call at around 5 p.m. Thursday. Police say officers arrived on the scene and found a 10-year-old boy who had been shot in the chest. Wynne […]
WYNNE, AR
WREG

Angry customer indicted in deadly shooting at Millington restaurant

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been indicted in a fatal shooting that stemmed from an argument at a Millington restaurant, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich. Authorities say 30-year-old Juston McKnight is responsible for killing a man at Margarita’s on U.S. Highway 51 in Millington on the night of Nov. […]
MILLINGTON, TN
WREG

One shot and killed at Cordova apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed inside an apartment complex in Cordova early Friday, police say. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. at the View at Shelby Farms on the 300 block of Carriage Court near Germantown Parkway. The victim was taken to Regional One...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

$20K reward offered for information on dog set on fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis-based dog rescue organization is offering $20,000 for information on the suspects responsible for setting a dog on fire. Riona was doused in gasoline and set on fire in the Nutbush neighborhood in Memphis in June. Tails of Hope Dog Rescue, a Memphis-based organization, rescued her and have posted updates on her condition since then.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy