Morris County, NJ

School Bus Crash Shuts Down Route 287 In Morris County: DEVELOPING

By Valerie Musson
 2 days ago
Morris Township Fire Department Photo Credit: Morris Township Fire Department via Facebook

A school bus crash shut down Route 287 in Morris County, developing reports say.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes at Exit 34 to Route 663 in Morris Township shortly before 10:40 a.m., according to 511NJ.

All lanes and both shoulders were shut down following the crash with delays of nearly an hour.

Several ambulances and emergency crews were also responding to the crash scene, according to initial reports.

Authorities did not immediately return DailyVoice.com’s request for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

