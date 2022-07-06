ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man nearly crashes into vehicle while driving over 100 mph on Beltline

By Logan Rude
 2 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — A man nearly hit another vehicle while driving more than 100 miles per hour on the Beltline on July Fourth, according to Madison police.

Authorities said an officer with the Madison Police Department was monitoring traffic on the eastbound Beltline between Whitney Way and Verona Road when they clocked the driver going 102 mph in a 55 mph zone.

According to an incident report , the officer tried to pull the driver over, but the driver sped away almost hitting another vehicle on the Verona Road exit ramp. Police ended their pursuit shortly after.

When police later spoke to the owner of the suspect vehicle, she said she had let someone borrow her car earlier in the day. Police later found the vehicle unoccupied in the 5600 block of King James Way in Fitchburg.

Police have not yet arrested or cited anyone in the incident.

Earlier this year, MPD officials identified the Beltline as one of several roadways in Madison the department planned to focus on in an attempt to reduce the number of injury crashes and traffic complaints.

For the latest traffic conditions across the area, click here .

