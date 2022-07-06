ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Warren Buffett-Backed Chinese EV Maker BYD Takes Top Spot From Musk’s Tesla

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eiw0j_0gWSUq9j00

The Oracle of Omaha-backed Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company BYD reportedly surpassed rival Tesla’s deliveries for the first half of 2022.

“#BYD sold 134,036 new energy vehicles in June, with a YOY increase of 162.7%! First half of 2022 we delivered total sales exceeding 640,000 units. We are excited to be taking initiatives for building a greener future for all!” the company tweeted on July 3.

Bonus Offer: Earn up to $1,500 by opening a Citi Priority Account with required activities.

Forbes reported that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway holds a 7.7% stake in BYD.

According to a company financial filing, BYD sold 641,350 new EVs in the first half of 2022 — a 314.9% increase from the corresponding half of 2021.

In comparison, Tesla’s deliveries were lower, just above 564,000 for the first half of the year. On July 2, Elon Musk’s EV company reported data for the second quarter, saying it produced 258,580 vehicles and delivered 254,695 vehicles “despite ongoing supply chain challenges and factory shutdowns beyond our control,” according to an investor relations release. The release detailed that June 2022 was the highest vehicle production month in Tesla’s history. This comes on the heels of 310,048 deliveries for the first quarter, according to an investor release.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Fortune notes, however, that the numbers “don’t represent an apples-to-apples comparison.”

“Many of BYD’s car sales are plug-in hybrids and use gasoline engines to supplement battery power. Tesla, on the other hand, exclusively sells fully electric cars. China counts both types of vehicles as ‘zero-emission,'” Fortune reports.

Discover: Your Credit Card Can Reimburse You for Canceled Flights and Pay for Lost Items – Here’s How

POLL: Do You Think a Gas Tax Holiday Would Make a Difference on Your Wallet?

Insider reports that contrary to Tesla, BYD’s factories remained open despite the “zero-Covid” policy lockdowns in China.

On July 5, Bloomberg also reported that Tesla will halt most production on its Model Y assembly line in Shanghai for the first two weeks of July, adding that TeslaMag is reporting that Tesla’s plant near Berlin will take a two-week break starting July 11.

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gNdnp_0gWSUq9j00

Check Out Our Free Newsletters!

Every day, get fresh ideas on how to save and make money and achieve your financial goals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jzzln_0gWSUq9j00

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Comments / 5

Related
teslarati.com

Tesla’s Elon Musk no longer a $200 billion man

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has just left the world’s most exclusive club. Until recently, Musk has been the last and only member of the $200 billion net worth club, which used to be populated with fellow billionaires like Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. But amidst the pressures in the market...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Warren Buffett
TheStreet

Toyota Has More Bad News for Vehicle Owners

Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) - Get Toyota Motor Corporation Report which launched its first U.S. electric vehicle bZ4x in April, has had a run of bad luck over the past year. Despite rolling out its new all-electric vehicle to compete against Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report, General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report and Volkswagen with great anticipation, the company had a few letdowns at the same time.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Suze Orman: This is 'the No. 1 investment' to make right now, 'no matter what'

Inflation is at historic highs, well above anything the U.S. has seen since the early 1980s. On Friday, June 10, investors and economists will be watching closely when the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its latest consumer price index report, which measures the average change over time in prices paid by consumers for common goods and services.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byd#Vehicles#Chinese#Yoy#Citi Priority Account
Benzinga

Woman Gets $5.2M Settlement In Lawsuit Over Contracting STD In Partner's Vehicle; Elon Musk Calls This 'Crazy'

In a bizarre case, a Missouri woman sued private auto insurance company GEICO for compensation for the HPV infection she contracted from her partner's car. The car was insured with GEICO. The Jackson County Circuit Court ordered a $5.2 million settlement amount by the insurance company to the woman, reports say. This was later upheld by the Missouri Court of Appeals.
MISSOURI STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Worst Car Brand

The car industry has been transformed over the past three years. First, the COVID-19 pandemic robbed manufacturers and dealers of their potential customers, sometimes for months. Then, parts shortages began to undermine inventory levels. Lower inventory meant higher prices. Regardless of the problems car manufacturers faced, some continued to produce better cars than others, and […]
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Has The Worst Reputation In America

Public reputation is essential for any big business. It takes years of hard work and good decision making for a business to build a positive reputation. But only one mistake can tarnish that perception forever. The company with the worst reputation in America is The Trump Organization. Some of the most well-known businesses in America […]
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
Daily Mail

Caterpillar to relocate its HQ from Illinois to Texas after 100 years because it will 'attract new talent and opportunities' as it joins Elon Musk's Tesla as latest firm to leave woke state

Construction machinery company Caterpillar announced it would relocate its headquarters from Illinois to Texas after 100 years to 'attract new talent.'. The company announced the news on Tuesday that it would be moving to Irving sometime this year and would be relocating most of its staff. The company told Fox News that it believes most of its roughly 230 Deerfield corporate employees will move.
TEXAS STATE
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg warns staff Facebook will be ‘turning up the heat’ to weed out underperformers: ‘You might decide this place isn’t for you, and that’s OK with me’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Facebook parent Meta is cutting back on hiring and turning up the heat on its employees as slow growth and macroeconomic headwinds push the company to downgrade its economic outlook.
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

What Happens to Banks During a Recession and Are Your Deposits Safe?

The banking sector is structurally important for any economy. As many would recall, U.S. banks were hit badly during the 2008–2009 Global Financial Crisis, when the housing market crash pushed the economy into its longest recession since World War II. Many economists are now predicting a U.S. recession. Here’s what happens to banks during a recession.
ECONOMY
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
166K+
Followers
12K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy