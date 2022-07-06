ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Police Searching For 16-Year-Old Runaway From Lincoln Hall

By Joe Lombardi
 2 days ago
Eric Carillo Lopez Photo Credit: New York State Police

State Police are searching for a 16-year-old who is a runaway from a facility providing specialized services for adolescents in Northern Westchester: the Lincoln Hall Boys Haven on Route 202 in Somers.

Eric Carillo Lopez was last seen on Monday, July 4 at approximately 3 p.m., wearing a black sweatshirt, and black sweatpants, according to state police.

He is 5-foot-5 and was last seen on Brick Hill Road in Somers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts of Eric Carillo Lopez is asked to contact the New York State Police at (914) 769-2600.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

