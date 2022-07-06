ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville PD needs help identifying woman who stole package from porch

By Anisa Snipes
FOX Carolina
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman...

Comments / 5

Silver Cierra
2d ago

Good! Catch the thieves! Times are very hard and those who pay for their stuff deserve it. Not to have it stolen. We hardly have money for any extra luxuries so if I was waiting for something I ordered and it was stolen I’d be really upset about it.

Upstate Communications
2d ago

I wish people could set booby traps for porch thieves. Nothing lethal. Maybe like exploding ink that won't wash off for days lol

