Detroit, MI

Why Did A Michigan Woman Have A 55-Gallon Drum On Her Head?

By Jojo Girard
 2 days ago
State Police found her walking along a freeway near Detroit, and believe it or not, drugs may have been involved. The woman was spotted by several drivers late Sunday afternoon (July 3) near Big Beaver Road just north of Detroit, stumbling along with the 55-gallon drum on her head....

CBS Detroit

MSP Investigate After Man Shot At On I-75 In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police are investigating after a man’s vehicle was shot at while driving on I-75 in Detroit. The incident happened on southbound I-75 near Clay. MSP officials say the man reported hearing gunfire hit his vehicle, and one of the rounds went through his windshield, causing the glass to strike him. According to police, the man described the suspect vehicle as a black Charger. In addition to this, he described the suspect as a Black male who was hanging out of the rear passenger window and shooting at him. The driver was transported to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries. The suspect vehicle continued to drive southbound on I-75. The investigation is ongoing. If anyone witnessed this incident they are asked to contact the Metro South Post at 734-287-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
Troy, MI
Troy, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Detroit News

Police: Man who killed Detroit officer was suspect in Eastpointe shooting

Eastpointe — Macomb County authorities were pursuing charges against Ehmani Davis in connection with a nonfatal shooting last month in Eastpointe when the 19-year-old pulled the trigger Wednesday night, killing Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts. Davis had been under investigation since June 21 for allegedly opening fire on an...
EASTPOINTE, MI
abc12.com

Northern Michigan man accused of allowing children to smoke nicotine and marijuana

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Northern Michigan man is facing child abuse charges after he allegedly allowed his children to smoke nicotine and marijuana for two years. Michigan State Police launched an investigation into 48-year-old David Glenn Mauldin from Brutus in Cheboygan County last February after receiving information from Michigan Children's Protective Services.
WKQI Channel 955

Woman 'Deliberately' Hits Michigan Landscaper With Car Over Quote Dispute

A Southfield landscaper has been hospitalized after being hit by a car and pinned against a home Tuesday (July 5), according to Click On Detroit. Three workers from Jasman Landscaping were weed whacking at a home on Hilton Street near 10 Mile Road in Southfield when a Volvo began speeding toward them. After apparently calling the landscapers racist, the woman driving struck a 32-year-old man with her vehicle and pinned him against the brick wall of a nearby home. “She chased him down with a car, went up the driveway, ran after him with the car, and pinned him against the house and a car,” an anonymous woman said.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
truecrimedaily

Local Michigan Facebook celebrity reportedly killed on livestream after arguing with commenter

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (TCD) -- Three people have been arrested after allegedly fatally shooting a 46-year-old local celebrity during a Facebook livestream. According to a news release from the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday, June 28, at around 11 a.m., deputies responded to the 1000 block of Nash to a report of shots fired. At the scene, authorities reportedly found Terrill Smith suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Driver injured by glass from windshield after I-75 freeway shooting

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A freeway shooting on I-75 in Detroit is now being investigated by police after a driver reported sounds of gunfire hitting his vehicle. One of the rounds broke his windshield, causing glass to strike him. The incident happened around 10:55 p.m. near Clay Street. The victim...
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

FBI: Officer ambush killings on the rise

(WXYZ) — In 2018, the FBI put together a study on ambushes and unprovoked attacks. Dr. Jeffrey Daniels of West Virginia University led some of the research. He and his colleagues were looking for the 'why.'. "There were several reasons ranging from hatred of police... in some cases, they...
WKQI Channel 955

A Boa Constrictor Is On The Loose In Michigan, Officials Not Looking For It

A boa constrictor is reportedly on the loose in Kent County, Michigan, according to WOOD TV. The Kent County Sheriff's Office said they have received multiple reports of the snake on the loose. Community members left tips saying they spotted the boa constrictor near Indian Mounds Drive in Walker, near Millenium and Johnson Parks. The sheriff's office also said Kent County park staff have been made aware of the loose snake, which they believe is an escaped pet, but that they're not actively looking for it.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Axios Detroit

Kodak Black, Icewear Vezzo shoot video in Detroit

A video shoot for an unreleased song by Detroit rapper Icewear Vezzo and rap superstar Kodak Black turned into a block party yesterday.Police shut down the streets surrounding O'Brien Park on the east side, where about 300 people came to watch the production.What they're saying: "Anybody hopping on the Michigan sound, I appreciate people supporting this movement," Flint rapper KrispyLife Kidd, who participated in the video, tells Axios. Kodak Black's video shoot at O'Brien Park brought out food trucks, photographers and fans to the city's east side. Samuel Robinson/Axios
DETROIT, MI
100.5 The River

100.5 The River

Grand Rapids, MI
100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

