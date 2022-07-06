ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Debra Messing on White House call: I got Joe Biden elected, what’s the point to voting

By Maureen Breslin
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AdLA3_0gWSTgbu00
Tweet

Former “Will & Grace” star Debra Messing had some pointed things to say about the White House during a call last month held after the Supreme Court’s decision overturning the Roe v. Wade, CNN reports.

Messing expressed frustration on the call with the White House’s actions, saying that she had gotten President Biden elected and seemingly had little to show for it.

Messing questioned why she was being asked to do anything and that there did not seem to be a point to voting during the call, according to CNN.

The frustrations expressed by Messing are reflective of irritation within Democratic circles over the seeming powerlessness of the White House and Biden to enact change.

“It’s infuriating,” one top Democratic strategist told The Hill, venting frustrations about Biden and his team. “Our house is on fire and it seems like they’re doing nothing to put the fire out. They’re just watching it with the rest of us.”

Polling numbers suggest Biden’s party is in for a difficult midterms this fall, while also pointing to a broader and more general malaise.

A recent Gallup poll revealed that just 23 percent of Americans have confidence in the institution of the presidency, down 15 percentage points from a year ago.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre sought to defend the administration’s efforts to follow through on campaign promises during a press conference held Tuesday, while also pointing out the president’s successes, such as the bipartisan gun legislation passed after mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas.

“This is a president that has been working tirelessly day in and day out since he’s walked into this administration fighting for the American public,” said Jean-Pierre. “That is what matters to him. That is what is important is delivering every way that he can to make sure that we get things done.”

Comments / 2

James Caine
2d ago

Well she and other wealthiest people in the country have little to worry about like the increase in all prices of every products in the country, she can pay for the increase but what about the working class they will suffer not HollyWood!

Reply
2
Related
The Independent

Mike Pence inundated with criticism for calling Joe Biden the most dishonest president ‘in his lifetime’

Former vice president Mike Pence, who was victimised by Donald Trump for refusing to illegally throw the 2020 election result out of Congress on 6 January 2021, has slammed Joe Biden as the most falsehood-prone president of his lifetime.Mr Pence gave his opinion in an interview with Fox Business Network host Larry Kudlow, who also served as director of the National Economic Council under Donald Trump from 2018 to 2021.The interview was primarily focused on the state of the economy, which Mr Pence addressed in the latest of a round of major speeches he has been giving across the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

A whopping 86% of Democratic lobbyists say they believe Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation has been 'ineffective'

A whopping 86 percent of Democratic lobbyists said they believed that President Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation has been 'ineffective.'. Punchbowl News reported the results Tuesday of a survey they conducted with polling firm Locust Street Group in which the leading professionals of K Street lobbying firms were asked their views on current affairs.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Debra Messing
The Independent

Joe Biden’s daughter tells press to back off as president takes beach stroll

Joe Biden’s daughter told the press to back off as her father took a presidential beach stroll in Delaware.Ashley Biden and Mr Biden’s grandaughter Natalie intervened as the commander-in-chief began chatting to reporters as he walked with his family in Rehoboth Beach.“Nope, like no more - No more questions,” the first daughter said behind her father as she raised her hands during the Monday walk.But Mr Biden could not help talking politics as he was asked about the forthcoming G7 meeting in Germany’s Bavarian Alps.“Yes, one of the things that you may recall that I initiated was the international...
DELAWARE STATE
Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Will Grace#House Call#The Supreme Court#Cnn#The White House#Democratic#Gallup#Americans
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

Varney: Another Biden failure, another Harris embarrassment

During Stuart Varney's latest "My Take," Thursday, the FOX Business host slammed President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris over their handling of the border crisis, citing it as another "failure" and "embarrassment" for the administration. STUART VARNEY: The Vice President, Kamala Harris, has spoken out about the death of...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
White House
The Hill

The Hill

627K+
Followers
74K+
Post
473M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy