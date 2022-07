For many people in West Michigan, the only way you can have your own space is to rent it. Whether you're renting to save money to buy, or just renting to save money on repairs and taxes, finding the perfect space is a challenge no matter where you're from. But if you're looking to find your dream rental in West Michigan, you may want to steer clear of Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO