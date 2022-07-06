ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Derby bolster squad with arrival of international trio

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=080ehj_0gWSTHjr00

Derby have strengthened their squad with the signings of international trio Conor Hourihane, David McGoldrick and James Chester.

Republic of Ireland midfielder Hourihane, 31, has arrived on a two-year deal following the expiry of his contract at Aston Villa, while international colleague McGoldrick, 34, has signed on for one year after being released by Sheffield United.

Defender Chester, 33, has won 35 Wales caps and heads to Pride Park on a one-year deal after leaving Stoke.

The arrival of the experienced three takes Derby’s transfer activity to six signings since their takeover by Clowes Developments was completed last week.

Hourihane told Derby’s website: “I feel like it’s an exciting time for the club. I was looking for something that would excite me, something that I could be a big part of.

“Fortunately for me I’ve played all the way up from League Two to the Premier League, so I analysed this summer being a free agent about what I want next, what do I want to achieve and be a part of, and Derby ticked all the boxes.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Boris Johnson to resign as Prime Minister

Beleaguered Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to resign, it was confirmed today. Mr Johnson has spoken to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee and agreed to stand down, with a new Tory leader set to be in place by the partyconference in October, a No 10 source said.
POLITICS
newschain

We have a bit of a bromance now – Kyrgios on Wimbledon final opponent Djokovic

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic may have had a frosty relationship over the years, but the Australian now says it is more of a “bromance”. Kyrgios, who will face the Serbian six-time champion in Sunday’s Wimbledon final, caused a stir on a podcast in 2019 when he branded Djokovic “cringeworthy” and claimed he was obsessed with wanting to be liked.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Chester
Person
Conor Hourihane
Person
David Mcgoldrick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republic Of Ireland#Wales#Sheffield United#Uk#Derby#Stoke#The Premier League
newschain

Covid cases on the rise among teachers

Covid cases are on the rise amongst the school workforce, the latest figures show. Data linking the School Workforce Census to NHS Test and Trace and National Immunisation Management Service (NIMS) data found that staff in both primary and secondary schools had higher rates of positive tests in the spring 2022 term compared with the autumn term in 2021.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Prince of Wales stops off for ice cream on seaside visit

The Prince of Wales stopped off for an ice cream as he paid a visit to the seaside. Charles enjoyed a scoop of vanilla at the family-run Brucciani’s ice cream shop in Morecambe, Lancashire, on Friday. Amelia Brucciani, 16, who served the prince, said: “It is massively exciting.”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

England defender Lotte Wubben-Moy tests positive for Covid ahead of Euro 2022 clash with Norway - as Arsenal star leaves the team’s Euro 2022 camp to recover

England defender Lotte Wubben-Moy has left their European Championship camp after testing positive for COVID-19. The FA have confirmed that the Arsenal centre-back left the group on Friday but will return to camp 'as soon as possible' as they continue their Euro 2022 campaign. The 23-year-old was an unused sub...
SOCCER
newschain

Ellis Genge urges England to improve after being ‘surprised’ by Australia

Ellis Genge insists there will be no nasty surprises from Australia’s pack at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday after England learned an important lesson from the first Test. England are looking to avoid falling 2-0 behind in the series when they face the Wallabies at their Brisbane fortress and will be better prepared having underestimated the home forwards in Perth.
RUGBY
newschain

Wales midfielder Joe Allen seals Swansea return

Swansea have announced the return of Wales midfielder Joe Allen to the club, subject to international clearance. The 32-year-old heads back to his boyhood club on a two-year deal having previously made 150 senior appearances for the Swans after coming through the academy to make his debut aged 16. Allen...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
143K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy