ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Should Yankees fans be gloating about Derek Jeter billboard outside Fenway Park?

By Thomas Carannante
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDerek Jeter. The Captain. New York Yankees legend. Beloved by the entire fanbase and then some other fanbases across Major League Baseball. Jeter’s presence and leadership in the Bronx for 20 seasons were iconic, as was his ownership of the Boston Red Sox. In 283 games, Jeter hit .291 with 176...

yanksgoyard.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

2 Yankees Stars May Dominate The All-Star Game Outfield

It’s been a dream season for the New York Yankees. It’s the beginning of a new month and the Bronx Bombers continue to dominate everybody they come across. Despite having lost their past two games, they still own a record of 58-23, which is the best in all of baseball.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
ClutchPoints

Yankees star Aaron Judge dealt worrying injury update ahead of clash vs. Red Sox

The New York Yankees will be in hostile territory on Thursday as they kick off a series against the Boston Red Sox. Unfortunately, they’ll be without their biggest bat and team leader in Aaron Judge. Manager Aaron Boone revealed, via The Michael Kay Show, that Judge is dealing with “some kind of lower-body soreness thing.” […] The post Yankees star Aaron Judge dealt worrying injury update ahead of clash vs. Red Sox appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Cashman
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Derek Jeter
The Spun

Look: Yankees Score Run On Embarrassing Red Sox Error

Update: The official scoring for this play was eventually changed back to a double, so right now Trevino probably has the shortest two-bagger he'll ever hit in his life on his record. Earlier: The New York Yankees currently lead the Boston Red Sox by one run in the bottom of...
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Yankees unexpectedly sign productive reliever to minor-league deal

The New York Yankees‘ quest to preserve the pitching staff for the entirety of the 2022 season continues, and general manager Brian Cashman just made a move that might pay off come October. On Wednesday, the Bombers signed former Pittsburgh Pirates and Atlanta Braves reliever Richard Rodriguez to a...
MLB
Yardbarker

Rob Refsnyder leading off as Red Sox look to bounce back against Yankees in Connor Seabold’s first career start at Fenway Park

The Red Sox are rolling with a right-handed heavy lineup as they look to even their series against the Yankees on Friday night. Yankees starter Nestor Cortes — a left-handed pitcher — comes into play Friday holding opposing left-handed hitters to a measly .116/.156/.186 slash line against through his first 15 starts of the season.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fenway Park#Major League Baseball#The Boston Red Sox#Rbi#Espn#The Red Sox#Alds#Yankees
CBS Boston

Red Sox fans not thrilled with Jeter billboard outside Fenway

BOSTON - The Red Sox-Yankees rivalry is historic, but a new billboard featuring New York legend Derek Jeter has Sox fans shaking their heads.The famous shortstop stares down at fans from behind the Green Monster to promote a seven-part ESPN documentary called "The Captain," which focuses on the five-time world champ's career.And Red Sox fans have plenty to say about it."He's got a great career, great legacy in New York, but has no place in Boston. That's all I've got to say about that," said one Red Sox fan."I'm not a big fan of Derek Jeter. I hate his guts so much," said another fan.Some fans, however, are willing to cut Jeter some slack."Probably get any other Yankee over the last 40 years and I wouldn't like it, but Derek Jeter is kind of a classy guy," admitted one fan.Jeter played his last game at Fenway Park in 2014, but some fans say it feels like sandpaper scraping their skin as they approach the ballpark."I think he doesn't deserve to be in Boston," said a fan. "Maybe in New York but not here."
BOSTON, MA
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Series Preview

Way back at the start of the season, the Yankees and Red Sox faced off on equal footing. New York took two of three in that contest, and haven’t seen sight of Boston since — either physically, or in the standings. This is the first time since Opening Weekend that the two will meet up, and the first time all year that they’ll clash in Fenway.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

FanSided

264K+
Followers
501K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy