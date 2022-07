ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested Monday after police said she assaulted her husband at a local hotel. Jessica Payan, 33, has been charged with assault. According to an affidavit, on July 4, officers responded to the MCM Grande Hotel and Fun Dome to investigate an assault. Employees of the hotel directed police to the third floor where they found Payan and her husband in the hallway.

ODESSA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO