ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Poll shows Brazil's Lula maintaining strong lead in presidential race

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yl5g4_0gWSRfnb00

July 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva maintains a strong lead against incumbent right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro ahead of October's presidential election, a Genial/Quaest poll released on Wednesday showed.

Lula is seen with 45% voter support in a first-round vote, a 14 percentage point lead over his far-right rival, with Bolsonaro up one point from his 30% support level in June.

In an expected run-off, Lula, a former president, is seen winning with a narrower 19 percentage point gap - taking 53% of the vote versus 34% for Bolsonaro, the Genial/Quaest poll said.

The Genial/Quaest poll also showed that the negative view of Bolsonaro's government stands at 47%, the same result from June, while the percentage of those who see the government in a positive light increased one percentage point to 26%.

For 44% of respondents, the country's economic situation remains the biggest issue the nation faces.

Pollster Quaest interviewed 2,000 voters in person between June 29 and July 2. The poll has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

Reporting by Carolina Pulice, editing by Deepa Babington

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
AFP

Angola is heading for a historic change as the oil-rich country votes in an election marking the end of President Jose Dos Santos' 38-year reign. 

Following the death of Jose Eduardo dos Santos Friday at the age of 79, here are the key dates during his 38-year iron-fisted reign over oil-rich Angola. In June 2016, Isabel Dos Santos, the president's eldest daughter and Africa's richest woman, according to Forbes, is appointed to head up Sonangol, the national oil firm, with opponents accusing her of getting rich on her father's coat-tails.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Emmanuel Macron is 'physically and psychologically exhausted' and 'speculation is growing that he is depressed' as he faces second term with no parliamentary majority

French president Emmanuel Macron is said to be tired and depressed following the loss of his parliamentary majority on June 20. The president is heard sighing in front of his companions, saying 'we are all tired' after a long and bitterly-fought election campaign, according to Le Monde, with friends describing him as 'dazed', 'blocked' and 'absent'.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presidential Race#Genial Quaest
International Business Times

Iran Applies To Join China And Russia In BRICS Club

Iran, which holds the world's second largest gas reserves, has applied to join the BRICS group of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa that Beijing and Moscow cast as a powerful emerging market alternative to the West. The term BRIC was coined by Goldman Sachs economist Jim O'Neill in...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Brazil
AFP

Georgians rally en mass for EU, urge government to quit

Georgians staged a new mass rally on Sunday demanding that the government resign over its failure to formally secure candidacy for membership of the European Union. The deferral of Georgia's candidacy became a foregone conclusion after the European Commission -- the EU's executive arm -- said on June 20 that Tbilisi must implement a number of reforms by the end of 2022 before it was put on a formal membership path.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

A world apart, Lebanon and Sri Lanka share economic collapse

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon and Sri Lanka may be a world apart, but they share a history of political turmoil and violence that led to the collapse of once-prosperous economies bedeviled by corruption, patronage, nepotism and incompetence. The toxic combinations led to disaster for both: Currency collapse, shortages, triple-digit...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

487K+
Followers
341K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy