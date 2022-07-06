ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tower City Center adds Skylight Park, an urban park setting offering a break for passersby

By Marc Bona, cleveland.com
 2 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Skylight Park – an urban park set within Tower City Center – is scheduled to be unveiled Saturday, July 16. Real-estate developer Bedrock partnered with the Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park on the project. The interior urban park setting is billed as...

Cleveland.com

Beach Club Bistro owner on closing: Covid ‘put the final nail in the coffin’

EUCLID, Ohio – Covid’s ramifications coupled with an aging workforce are leading Beach Club Bistro owner Greg Jurcisin to shut down his restaurant. “You can see how the whole industry is changing,” he said this week about closing his Euclid restaurant that had been opened 21 years. “If I look back retrospectively I kind of saw the writing on the wall before Covid, what the industry was doing with staffing issues.”
EUCLID, OH
Cleveland.com

Stir Studio Kitchen expands to Hudson

HUDSON, Ohio – Stir Studio Kitchen is expanding its cooking classes to Hudson. Charlie Denk’s business, which opened in 2019 in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood and expanded in 2020 to Chagrin Falls, is starting classes in Hudson in August. Stir will be located at 16 Clinton St., in the First & Main development.
HUDSON, OH
Cleveland.com

Asian Lantern Festival 2022 lights up Cleveland Zoo (photos, video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Get ready for another season of amazing lanterns and lighting displays at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo during its annual summer Asian Lantern Festival. New lanterns and lights are put on display each year. A new 100-foot, 4-story palace is one of the new main attractions for 2022, as well as a handful of walk-through lanterns and sprawling Chinese gardens along Waterfowl Lake.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Brew at the Zoo takes on patriotic theme

AKRON, Ohio – Akron Zoo’s next Brew at the Zoo is Saturday, July 16. The event is 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. and themed “Red, White and Brew.” Patriotic attire is encouraged. • Maize Valley Winery and Craft Brewery, Hartville. • McArthur’s Brew House, Cuyahoga Falls.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland Scene

Beach Club Bistro in Euclid Will Permanently Close Later This Month

After two decades of dishing up savory pies, dynamite seafood and affordable wine, Beach Club Bistro, which took its name from the beach clubs dotting the Lake Erie shoreline between Cleveland and Euclid, will permanently close after July 23rd. Owner Greg Jurcisin announced the news today, noting, "With all the...
EUCLID, OH
Cleveland.com

North Royalton is going to the dogs – and other beloved pets: Talk of the Towns

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – Furry fun is happening at the 15th Annual Pet Carnival on Sun., July 24, 1-4 p.m. at the North Royalton City Green. Admission is free. Come and enjoy events and games for pets and their families. There will be air Spanky315 temporary tattoos, pet gift vendors, balloon magician, pet sketch artists and much more. There will also be a raffle that will benefit pet charities, including Molly’s Mission/Give Pets a Chance and Brady’s K-9 Fund.
NORTH ROYALTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Restoration project improves water quality and habitat in the Rocky River: Strong Points

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Cleveland Metroparks join the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to celebrate the completion of the Bonnie Park Restoration Project in Mill Stream Run Reservation. The project, which began in 2018, improved water quality and habitat in the East Branch of the Rocky River, restored nearly five acres of vital wetlands, permanently protected 65 acres of existing high-quality wetlands adjacent Bonnie Park, and added a new accessible riverside overlook. The main component of the restoration project was the removal of the lowhead dam that impeded the natural flow of the East Branch of the Rocky River for decades, restricting fish passage and disrupting macroinvertebrate populations. The dam, which formerly powered a mill until the early 1900s, has been replaced with several riffles and pools that provide aquatic habitat and together restore approximately 3,400 feet of the river channel. Since the removal of the dam, the East Branch of the Rocky River is now in attainment for both fish and macroinvertebrate populations, a clear sign of significant water quality and habitat improvements of the Rocky River that flows into Lake Erie. This marks the first time that the East Branch Rocky River system has been in attainment of the Water Quality Standards Program for biology since the Clean Water Act was instituted.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
Morning Journal

Lorain plans for possible skateboard park on F Street take tricky turn

The city of Lorain still plans on building a state-of-the-art skatepark. But nearly eight months after several hundred skateboard and BMX bike enthusiasts gathered for a public forum at the Palace Theater in downtown Lorain to gather ideas for use in designing the park, the city is no closer to completing the facility than it was on that fall night in October.
LORAIN, OH
