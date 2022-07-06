ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Hayden Panettiere opens about addiction, postpartum depression: 'I didn't want to be around me'

By Naledi Ushe, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RTWdY_0gWSRc9Q00

Hayden Panettiere is on a journey of healing following a "cycle of self-destruction."

The "Nashville" alum, 32, opened up about her struggles with addiction and postpartum depression in a joint interview with People and "Good Morning America," telling the outlets she "was on top of the world and I ruined it."

"I'd think I hit rock bottom, but then there's that trap door that opens," she told People in an interview published Wednesday.

Panettiere revealed over the past year she's sought treatment, noting that he sobriety journey has had "a lot of ups and downs," but no regrets. "I don't regret even the ugliest things that have happened to me. I feel incredibly accomplished. And I feel like I have a second chance."

Acting return:Hayden Panettiere to return from four-year acting hiatus with 'Scream' reprise

Actress says she was first exposed to opiates at 15, sparked addiction

Panettiere had appeared in several soap operas and had a breakout in "Remember the Titans," and her success continued, starring in 2004's "Tiger Cruise" and 2005's "Ice Princess" when she was around 15 years old. It was at that age that Panettiere recalled someone on her team giving her "happy pills" ahead of red carpet interviews to make her "peppy."

"I had no idea that this was not an appropriate thing, or what door that would open for me when it came to my addiction," she told People.

Although she maintained sobriety while on set, the actress said things got progressively "out of control" off set. "As I got older, the drugs and alcohol became something I almost couldn't live without."

While starring in TV country music drama "Nashville," Panettiere became pregnant with her now-7-year-old daughter Kaya, whom she shares with ex Wladimir Klitschko. The pregnancy was written into the show and the actress began to see parallels between herself and her troubled character Juliette Barnes, who she played in the series from 2012 to 2018.

"I could relate to a lot of those storylines like the alcoholism and postpartum depression. They hit close to home," she said.

Hayden Panettiere:Postpartum depression didn't make me a bad mother

Postpartum worsened addiction to alcohol

Panettiere said she maintained sobriety while pregnant, but began to slip back into alcohol addiction after Kaya was born.

"I didn't know where the alcoholism was ending and the postpartum was beginning," she told "GMA."

"People around me were more concerned about my usage of alcohol than they ever were about the postpartum depression," she added.

It eventually put a strain on her relationship with Klitschko. "He didn't want to be around me. I didn't want to be around me," she recalled to People. "But with the opiates and alcohol I was doing anything to make me feel happy for a moment. Then I'd feel worse than I did before. I was in a cycle of self-destruction."

Panettiere said at one point in her life she "would have the shakes when I woke up and could only function with sipping alcohol." Doctors eventually told her that her liver "was going to give out" if she continued.

The actress also said voiced that once she was being treated for alcohol addiction, people no longer believed that she had ever suffered from postpartum.

"Once you're the identified patient as the alcoholic and not as a girl, a woman going through postpartum depression then they don't believe anything that comes outta your mouth," she explained. "It's frustrating. It's heartbreaking. You wanna break down and cry, which makes you look even worse. But not being believed, I think to anybody not being believed is — when they're telling the truth — is painful."

Hayden Panettiere sent daughter to live with Wladimir Klitschko in Ukraine

Amid her postpartum, Panettiere said, "I never had the feeling that I wanted to harm my child, but I didn't want to spend any time with her."

In 2018, she decided it was best for Kaya to live with her father in Ukraine as her depression and addiction worsened.

"It was the hardest thing I ever had to do," she told People. "But I wanted to be a good mom to her — and sometimes that means letting them go."

Panettiere called her daughter her "favorite little person" as they've strengthened their bond, noting she talks to her ex Klitschko "a lot."

"(Kaya) is like the 2.0 version where she's so much smarter," she added. "But she's incredible. She's such a little light."

Amid the war in Ukraine, her daughter has since relocated out of the country to a "very safe" location.

'I was so lost':Bradley Cooper opens up about addiction, Will Arnett helping him get sober

Sobriety is 'an everyday choice'

"I'm checking in with myself all the time," Panettiere said when it comes to caring for her mental health. "But I'm just so grateful to be part of this world again, and I will never take it for granted again."

The actress is making her acting comeback, reprising her role as Kirby Reed in "Scream 6," which she described as "so good for my soul."

"I just want to keep that ball rolling. I have a whole new team of people who really believe in me and they have helped me to gain some trust back in myself," she said.

If your or someone you know is struggling with substance use disorders, you can call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357. The service is free, confidential and available in English and Spanish.

Those looking for treatment for perinatal or postpartum depression should seek a women's health specialist with perinatal psychology training. Postpartum Support International can connect moms or loved ones with trained professionals. Connect with them online or by calling 1-800-944-4773.

Comments / 1

Related
AOL Corp

Hayden Panettiere's ex Brian Hickerson says she did 'great' opening up about addiction, abuse

Hayden Panettiere's ex-boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, addressed the star's candid interviews with Good Morning America and People magazine. In interviews published on Wednesday, the 32-year-old Nashville actress opened up about her private battles with addiction and surviving her abusive relationship with Hickerson. "I thought she did a great job," Hickerson told...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bradley Cooper
Person
Hayden Panettiere
Person
Will Arnett
Person
Wladimir Klitschko
d1softballnews.com

The real reason why Shilo Jolie Pitt is estranged from Angelina Jolie

Shiloh Jolie Pitt is the eldest daughter of the former couple made up of the two entertainment superstars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. They are both world-acclaimed actors and for a 16-year-old girl to have separated parents who are permanently persecuted by the press can be not only a challenge but also a nuisance when it comes to family crises.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Hayden Panettiere and Ex-Fiance Wladimir Klitschko’s Ups and Downs Through the Years

A rocky relationship. While Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko have become amicable coparents through the years, the pair have gone through their ups and downs together. “I said, 'You're huge.' He said, 'You're tiny,’” the Heroes alum recalled of the twosome’s first meeting during a November 2013 appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. “That's God telling us we're too […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Postpartum Depression#Mental Health
survivornet.com

Actress Valerie Bertinelli, 61, Says She’s ‘Happy To Spend The Rest Of Her Life Alone’ Amid Ugly Divorce From Her Estranged Executive Husband, 59

Actress Valerie Bertinelli was married to the late guitarist Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007, but she still considers him to be a solemate. Bertinelli then married Tom Vitale in 2011, but she recently filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences.”. Now, Bertinelli is saying she’s perfectly happy being...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Kate Hudson watches son Ryder, 18, get first tattoo of siblings’ initials

Kate Hudson had a front row seat to her son Ryder’s first tattoo appointment. The actress, 43, filmed the 18-year-old as he got the letters “CBR” inked onto his right forearm Tuesday. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star filmed her eldest child getting the body art at the Sixty Ink shop before posing for a picture with Ryder and tattoo artist Claudio Traina. Hudson is also the mother of son Bingham, 10, and daughter Rani, 3, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and fiancé Chris Fujikawa, respectively. Ryder’s tattoo appears to feature his siblings’ initials, as well as the initial of his...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Mom Lynne Allegedly Lashed Out At Her Over Shady Instagram Post

Britney Spears’ mom, Lynne Spears, 67, has stirred up some drama on Instagram. Britney, 40, seemingly released some more steam regarding her estranged relationship with her family when she reposted a video to her page on June 15 that included audio that said, “And don’t you ever forget how they gave you distance when you needed love.” Rather than her usual long and revealing captions, she simply wrote, “Just saying !!!!” under the video. Afterward, a comment from Lynne appeared that read, “You have got to be kidding me!!” according to Page Six. A screenshot of the alleged comment can be seen here.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Simon Cowell Breaks Silence After ‘X-Factor’ Star’s Fiancée Dies On Wedding Day

Following the news that former X-Factor contestant Tom Mann’s fiancée Danielle Hampson died on their wedding day, Simon Cowell – who served as a judge during Tom’s time on the show – expressed his deepest sympathies in a statement to TMZ. “As a father myself, I simply cannot imagine the heartbreak Tom and his family are going through and will be personally reaching out to him,” said Simon, 62. “From my family to his, we extend our deepest condolences and all of our love during this tragic time.”
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Macy Gray accused of transphobia after saying surgery 'doesn't make you a woman'

Grammy-winning "I Try" singer-songwriter Macy Gray has drawn criticism for her remarks about the trans community. In a Monday evening interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored's namesake host, the 54-year-old performer discussed the "confusing" state of gender identity — specifically referencing "the whole he, she, they" pronoun usage. Though she said she shared Morgan's stance on supporting trans rights for "fairness and equality," she also agreed with his view that trans women "born to obvious superior physical bodies" should be prohibited from competing against cis women in sports.
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

526K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy