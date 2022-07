Creating a DE&I program is similar to the chicken and the egg problem. Which comes first—diversity or inclusion? And can one even be successful without the other? These are questions Chief Diversity Officers, discussed during a recent BlogHer and Philip Morris International Inclusive Future event (seen in the video below). On one hand, diversity ensures people get the opportunity to be in the room, but what good is diversity if people don’t feel empowered to be themselves in the workplace? Below, Kamela Forbes, Global Director of Diversity & Inclusion at Pride Global; Nickoria Johnson, Partner and Chief Diversity Officer at Credera; and Silke Muenster, Chief Diversity Officer at Philip Morris International share their thoughts on diversity, inclusion, and strategic steps companies can take to do it right.

