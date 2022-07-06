ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is so big that it's sparking conflicts of interest — as judges who own its stock don't always realize when a case involves a subsidiary

By Theron Mohamed
 2 days ago
Warren Buffett. Paul Morigi / Stringer / Getty Images
  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is so large it's causing headaches for federal judges.
  • Judges who own Berkshire's stock don't always realize one of its subsidiaries is in their court.
  • A federal judge described it as a "thorny" problem and a "conflict nightmare."

