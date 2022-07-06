Amazon Prime Day 2022 is coming—shop the 40+ best early Amazon deals before July 12

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

We're less than a week away from Amazon Prime Day 2022 and there are plenty of ways to save before the event starts on Tuesday, July 12. Right now, Amazon has early deals on everything from compact earbuds to electric scooters that you can score for some of the lowest prices of the year. If you want to know what perks you get with Amazon Prime, what Amazon Prime membership discounts you qualify for and the best early Prime Day deals, we've got you covered.

The 10 best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals to shop right now

Prime Member Exclusive: Get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free (Save $35.96) Get three months of Audible Premium Plus for free (Save $44.85) Prime Member Exclusive: Blink Mini Indoor Security Camera for $29.99 (Save $35) Prime Member Exclusive: Kindle Kids for $49.99 (Save $35.45) Anova Culinary AN400-US00 Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker for $99 (Save $50) Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell for $119 (Save $80) Ninja OS301 Foodi 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer with Nesting Broil Rack for $129.99 (Save $70) eufy by Anker RoboVac G30, Robot Vacuum for $179.99 (Save $139) Apple Watch Series 7 from $329 (Save $70) LG OLED C1 Series 65-Inch Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV for $1,596.99 (Save $903)

While many Amazon Prime Day deal details are still under lock and key, there are already tons of early Prime Day deals you can shop today. All signs point to the 48-hour shopping extravaganza being one of the hottest sales of the summer with steep price cuts on tons of Reviewed-approved products. It really will be Christmas in July with Black Friday-level markdowns at Amazon and several competing retailers as well.

To help make shopping Amazon Prime Day 2022 a little easier, we're leading you directly to the deals and letting you in on tons of insider tips to help you scoop the best products at the best prices. Make your shopping list now—the deals will be here before you know it.

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

The best tech deals to shop for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Prime Member Exclusive: Echo Dot (4th Generation) with Sengled Bluetooth Color Bulb for $19.99 (Save $44.99)

Echo Dot (3rd Generation) for $29.99 (Save $10)

Twelve South AirFly Pro Wireless Transmitter for $32.99 (Save $22)

Prime Member Exclusive: Kindle Kids for $49.99 (Save $60)

Echo Dot (4th Generation) with Clock for $49.99 (Save $10)

Prime Member Exclusive: Fire HD 10 tablet Gaming Bundle including Fire HD 10 Tablet and Luna Controller for $189.98 (Save $30)

Apple AirPods Pro for $199.98 (Save $49.02)

Prime Member Exclusive: Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV for $299.99 (Save $260)

Apple Watch Series 7 from $329 (Save $70)

Prime Exclusive Deals: Toshiba 65-Inch Class M550 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $499.99 (Save $500)

LG OLED C1 Series 65-Inch Alexa Built-In 4K Smart TV for $1,596.99 (Save $903)

The best home and furniture deals to shop for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Household Essentials 80-1 Foldable Fabric Storage Bins from $19.52 (Save $1.56 to $13.47)

Prime Member Exclusive: Blink Mini Indoor Security Camera for $29.99 (Save $35)

Prime Member Exclusive: Blink Video Doorbell for $34.99 (Save $15)

Sauce Zhan Sofa Side Table with USB Ports and Outlets from $63.99 (Save $20 to $36)

WORX WG505 TRIVAC 12-Amp 3-In-1 Electric Blower for $75.48 (Save $24.51)

Levoit Air Purifier for $84.98 (Save $15.01)

Shark AV752 ION Robot Vacuum for $129.99 (Save $100)

eufy by Anker RoboVac G30, Robot Vacuum for $179.99 (Save $139)

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum for $179.99 (Save $120)

The best kitchen deals to shop for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Lavatools Javelin PRO Duo Ambidextrous Backlit Professional Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer for $42.49 (Save $13.51)

Hamilton Beach Bread Maker Machine for $69.99 (Save $30)

Ninja NJ601AMZ Professional Blender for $69.99 (Save $30)

Master Maison 15-Piece Premium Kitchen Knife Set with Block for $83.99 (Save $35.52)

Toshiba EM925A5A-SS Microwave Oven for $94.99 (Save $20)

Anova Culinary AN400-US00 Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker for $99 (Save $50)

Cosori Air Fryer Oven for $109.98 (Save $20.01)

Ninja OS301 Foodi 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer with Nesting Broil Rack for $129.99 (Save $70)

Vitamix 068051 FoodCycler for $279.99 (Save $119.96)

The best fitness and lifestyle deals to shop for Amazon Prime Day 2022

BalanceFrom GoYoga All-Purpose Yoga Mat from $17.99 (Save $10.83 to $31.96)

Amazfit Band 5 Activity Fitness Tracker from $29.88 (Save $10.11 to $11)

CeraVe SA Lotion for Rough & Bumpy Skin for $31.20 (Save $6.06)

Gym1 Deluxe Doorway Gym Pull-Up Bar for $56.21 with on-page coupon (Save $18.74)

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell for $119 (Save $80)

Gotrax G4 Electric Scooter for $552.49 (Save $247.50)

The best streaming deals to shop for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Prime Member Exclusive: Get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free (Save $35.96)

Get three months of Audible Premium Plus for free (Save $44.85)

Prime Member Exclusive: Get select streaming service subscriptions for $1.98 for two months through Prime Video (Save $8 to $20)

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 will take place on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. We expect to see tons of price drops in the days leading up to Prime Day 2022 with several already-live early Amazon Prime Day deals available today. If you're not an Amazon Prime member yet, we even found a few ways for you to sign up for up to 50% off right now.

►Amazon Prime Day 2022 home and furniture deals: Save on iRobot, Sun Joe, KitchenAid and more

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event for Amazon Prime members. Each year the sale is met with doorbuster deals on some of our favorite products—think huge savings on headphones, robot vacuums, air fryers and so much more. The exclusive two-day sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, there's still plenty of time to sign up.

How long is Amazon Prime Day?

Historically, Amazon Prime Day is a 48-hour shopping event. Although the deals will only be available for two days, the sitewide sale is one of the best opportunities to score must-have gadgets and home goods for well under retail value. To help make shopping the sale even easier, we're saving you time by leading you directly to the best deals—be sure to bookmark this page to be the first to know about new markdowns.

What deals can we expect during Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Whatever it is you're shopping for, there's guaranteed to be tons of Amazon deals during Prime Day 2022—in fact, you can already shop plenty of early markdowns right now. The retailer is expected to offer category-wide discounts including price cuts on smart tech, kitchen tools, home products, beauty essentials, fashion staples, fitness gadgets, parenting must-haves and more. If you have a Fire TV, Kindle, Echo speaker or any other Amazon device on your wishlist, Prime Day will have plenty of deep discounts available.

New this year: Amazon Prime subscribers who complete certain Prime-related tasks will receive a $10 credit to spend on Prime Day. These activities include:

Stream a TV show on Prime Video

Listen to a song on Prime Music

Borrow a book on Prime Reading or Kindle Unlimited

Make a Prime-shipping eligible purchase

To make sure you earn the credit, you must "activate your Stampcard" on Amazon's website and complete the tasks before Wednesday, July 13. Meanwhile, for even more Prime Day saving opportunities, you can get a free $20 in Prime Day credits to be used on Tuesday, July 12 or Wednesday, July 13 when you spend $75 on P&G essentials, including paper towels, laundry detergent and more, right now. Plus, you'll also get a $20 Amazon credit when you back up your photos on the Amazon Photos app ahead of Prime Day 2022.

Do you need to have an Amazon Prime membership to shop Prime Day deals?

Yes. Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Prime members, hence the event offering the best deals for those with a Prime subscription. If you're not a Prime member, you can shop stellar Amazon Prime Day deals by signing up for an Amazon Prime free trial or a Prime membership today. A standard Amazon Prime membership will run you $14.99 per month, or $139 for a one-year subscription. Meanwhile, students and qualifying government assistance recipients can sign up for Prime for up to 50% off.

What should I buy during Amazon Prime Day 2022?

If you've been waiting for deep discounts on TVs, laptops, countertop appliances or robot vacuums, no need to hold off until Black Friday 2022—Amazon's Prime Day markdowns promise rare discounts on hundreds of best-selling brands. In years past, Amazon Prime Day has boasted impressive savings on big-ticket items, making it the perfect time to invest in new gadgets and home essentials. If you're looking to elevate your at-home entertainment set up, we suggest shopping deals on top-rated smart TVs. Meanwhile, if you want to cook up restaurant-quality dishes at home look to markdowns on customer-favorite air fryers and pressure cookers.

What stores are offering Amazon Prime Day discounts?

Although Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon, plenty of other popular retailers typically offer similar sales. Last year, for instance, we saw price drops on select products at Walmart, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, The Home Depot, Wayfair and Best Buy. If you don't have an Amazon Prime account it may be a good idea to shop alternate retailers that offer price matching services.

